Khadi with a designer twist

Khadi—Transcending Boundaries” in collaboration with KVIC was presented by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The showcase featured handspun textiles and fabrics from around the country’s, especially the fabric of freedom—Khadi, on Monday, at the NSIC Grounds in the capital. This fashion show was in collaboration with Khadi Village & Industries Commission (KVIC), as a part of the SME Convention 2018 hosted by Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

India’s leading designers Rohit Bal, Anju Modi, Payal Jain and Poonam Bhagat presented ensembles with innovative modern twists to Khadi fabrics in colours of white, black, indigo and mustard.

The Guest of Honour, Sh. Giriraj Singh, Union Minister MSME started the event by thanking President FDCI, Sunil Sethi for curation of this fashion show. Khadi’s celebration was also witnessed by other prominent personalities like Sh. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, MP Lok Sabha, Mr. Prahlad Kakkar, Ad Guru, Mr. Vinay Kumar Saxena, Chairman KVIC, Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, Secretary MSME along-with a host of International delegates.

Sunil Sethi, President FDCI said, “We would like to thank KVIC and Khadi India for believing in us. We will strive to promote Khadi through multi-faceted and meaningful drives which will bring to the fore its true potential and catapult it in the global arena.”