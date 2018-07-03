KFC brings in new ad campaign

To unite chicken lovers all over the world KFC India welcome KFC Land to India. A new advertising and communication platform to communicate about KFC brand.

Sharing his excitement on KFC Land and bringing Colonel Sanders to India, Moksh Chopra, Director Marketing, KFC India said, “With KFC Land, we wanted to ensure our communication was as unique as our food. Isn’t it fascinating to imagine a land full of chicken-lovers, that is united by its citizens’ love for chicken? That’s what KFC Land is – our new advertising platform to communicate the KFC Brand story in an interesting, distinct way. Over the months ahead, you’re going to hear about our new launches, activations, offers and all other brand initiatives through this platform. And of course, we shall kickstart this by introducing chicken lovers in India to our founder, Colonel Sanders. And that’s really what today is all about.”

The all new brand campaign ‘KFC Land’ rolled out earlier this month with the launch of the TVC where Colonel takes consumers on a thrilling ride, giving them a sneak-peak of the Land, all with a foot-tapping groovy beat. Viewers will also get a glimpse of the closely guarded vault that possibly hides KFC's biggest secret – Colonel’s Original Recipe.

Theatre actor Denzil Smith, the man behind the iconic white beard and suit plays the first Indian Colonel and the proud President of KFC Land.

Speaking about the campaign Krishna Mani, Senior Creative Director, Ogilvy & Mather (O&M) India said “It was both exciting and challenging for us to bring alive KFC Land. We wanted to come up with a clutter-breaking brand campaign, which would set KFC apart from other players in the industry. We are sure this campaign will garner a huge fan following for KFC’s beloved Colonel Sanders and this exciting world of KFC Land.”

Beginning with the exciting TVC, different elements of KFC Land will come alive across various brand platforms, both online and offline.

“We are on a strong growth path and we are already seeing a great response that is driving a sale that is higher than our current trend,” Moksh added.