When to redeem MF investment?

With the market scaling historical highs and declining returns from fixed deposits and real estate, equity mutual funds are attracting fresh investors like never before. On the other hand, higher market valuations coupled with worsening macro-economic indicators are forcing many experienced investors to ponder whether to exit their mutual funds and re-enter later at lower NAV after market correction.

While new investors may be prone to common mistakes during mutual fund selection, experienced investors too should realise that redemption decisions should not be based on market direction but on circumstances.

So what are the most common mistakes, which should be avoided during mutual fund investment, and the circumstances that justify redemption of existing funds.

Low NAV trap: Some investment advisors may lure investors to invest in new fund offers (NFOs) citing their low NAVs (net asset value). As the mutual fund units are issued at the face value of Rs 10 during the NFO period, they wrongly equate the concept of NAV with share prices to make NFOs look cheaper. The same trick is used to up-sell funds with lower NAVs over higher NAV funds. On the contrary, a fund with higher NAV could well be a better fund than those with lower NAVs. As the increase or decrease in a fund’s NAV depends on the increase or decrease in the prices of its underlying assets, a fund with better underlying investments will always register faster growth in its NAVs. Similarly, a new fund will have lower NAV than older funds as it had lesser time to grow.

Instead of using NAVs as a parameter for fund selection, compare the fund’s past performance with benchmark indices and peer funds and the possibility of continued out-performance in the future.

For example, assume that you have two funds – A and B – with similar investment objectives to choose from. If Fund A has consistently delivered higher returns than its benchmark index and Fund B despite having a higher NAV, then opt for Fund A as it has higher probability to continue its outperformance in future.

Dividend factor: Many investment advisors misinterpret mutual fund dividends as some sort of a windfall income. As soon as a fund declares a dividend, they advise their investors to invest in the dividend option of that scheme for booking ‘quick return’. Similarly, many advisors cite the past dividend payment history of a fund to up-sell it. But what advisors never disclose is that mutual fund dividends are paid from your own investment only. As soon a fund pays dividend, that dividend amount reduces NAV of that fund. For example, if a fund with an NAV of Rs 30 declares a 30 per cent dividend, then its NAV will reduce by Rs 3 (30 per cent of face value Rs 10) on the day after its dividend record date.

Investment objectives: The investment objective of a mutual fund states the type of securities, sectors or themes it will invest in and the proportion of asset classes to be held by it. This helps in finding out whether that fund suits your financial goal and risk appetite. Ignoring the investment objective may leave you with a wrong fund for your financial goals.

Unrealistic returns: Most first-time investors enter the equity market during the bull-phase. Exceptional returns generated by the equity funds during bull phase attract such investors to invest with unrealistic return expectations. As a result, while many compromise their liquidity by investing their entire surplus in equity funds, others invest in equity funds for their short-term goals. But when the markets start to correct, those investors start to liquidate their investments fearing losses or for meeting their short-term financial requirements. Thus, avoid investing in mutual funds with the sole purpose of generating higher returns. Instead, align your mutual funds to your financial goals like building your retirement corpus or corpuses for your children’s education or marriage, etc. As equities can be very volatile in the short-term while out-performing other asset classes in the long term, invest in income accrual funds for financial goals maturing within 3 years and equity funds for financial goals maturing after three years.

Redeeming MFs

Reaching financial goals: This would be the most valid reason for redeeming your mutual fund. As mutual investments should always be aligned with your financial goal, redeem your investments if you have already built the desired corpus or if the goal is just 12 months away. In that case, park the redemption precedes in short-term or ultra-short term debt funds to generate higher returns than savings account of bank FDs.

Underperforming funds: The main aim of investing in a mutual fund is to generate outperforming returns than its benchmark index and peer funds. If your mutual fund has consistently underperformed them for more than 3-4 quarters in a stretch, then redeem that mutual fund for a better performing fund.

Change in objective: As the investment objective of a fund states how it wishes to manage its portfolio, redeem the fund if a change in its investment objective renders it misfit for your financial goals or risk appetite. For example, if you are invested in a multi-cap fund for higher returns and later on it becomes a large cap fund, then you should redeem it for a genuine multi-cap fund.

Out of favour themes: Sector funds invest in scrips belonging to their selected sectors while thematic funds invest in a particular theme consisting of related sectors. As any changes in the business cycle can affect the funds’ performances for a long time to come, opt out of them if the constituent sectors are going through a downward phase.

Rebalance portfolio: Mutual fund investors following asset allocation strategy may find their asset mix altered due to the differing returns generated by various asset classes. Drastic changes in asset mix may also occur due to the extraordinary returns generated by equity funds during bull markets or a steep fall in the equity corpus during market correction. If such changes drastically alter your risk appetite, then rebalance your portfolio by redeeming the asset classes with higher exposure.

Change in risk tolerance: Your risk appetite can also change due to sudden changes in your income profile, financial goals or personal circumstances. This may create a mismatch between your own risk profile and that of your portfolio. For example, an unforeseen big-ticket expenditure may require you to have higher exposure to asset classes offering capital protection and liquidity. Such situations would require you to redeem some of your equity fund investments for greater allocation in short-term debt funds.

(The author is CEO and co-founder of Paisabazaar.com)