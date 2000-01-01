Wait for correction to play out

Till the week before last, neither call options nor put options buyers could make any money because of the benchmark index’s range-bound moves. But last week traders with long positions in put options have made money. That is the hallmark of the market, which, on one side, is being pushed higher by overwhelming liquidity, but on the other side, valuations are making it tough for the market to sustain at higher levels.

Traders who had covered call options would also have made money last week, though mark-to-market losses in Nifty futures would be making them a bit uncomfortable. But those who had covered the lower end of the trade with out-of-the-money put options would still be comfortable, because after a certain level their positions get hedged even if the index declines.

Coming to strategy for this week, not many short positions are there in the system, but for the ones got created on Thursday and Friday. Hence, the Nifty’s move would depend on the extend of fresh short positions created, and even a bit of sluggishness would attract more short positions, as the sentiment tends to be fragile when the market breadth is extremely bad.

So, straddle sellers have to wait for the correction to pan out. Once a range gets settled, they can sell multiple straddles of different strike prices, but which are not far from-the-money, and that should be done from the June series for its time value. Also, traders can look at trading in the direction of intraday trades, as many Nifty moves could lead to reasonable movements in option prices. But have a stop loss in all such positions.

All PSU bank stocks started falling after PNB declared its results. Most stocks are in extreme oversold territory on the technical charts. They may stay in oversold territory for long before witnessing any sustainable bounce back.

Macroformations show the possibility of bank stocks taking more hit, but some of them would also be moving in a range-bound mode. So, traders can look for covered call strategy in individual bank stocks but the lower end of the trade should be covered by buying out-of-the-money put options.

Very likely a panic bottom would be getting formed in them and that should be used to enter into a stock for both short-term trading and long-term investment.

As for strategy on the Bank Nifty, the diverging trends in private and PSU banks make it a good candidate for a covered call strategy. In this case, traders should be ready to pay some mark-to-market losses for some sessions before finally recovering their capital and also making returns, which might come a bit late compared to the Nifty.

