Volatility to heighten

The Nifty ended with marginal gains last week. But that hides the weak momentum of the market. The market breadth last week was probably as bad as in the second week of February, when this phase of correction started. The correction in mid-cap stocks, which was overlooked for the last two months as the Nifty was staging a recovery, is going to bother investors in times to come, though days like last Friday, when both market breadth and mid-cap indices logged gains, would keep appearing.

The reason for a troublesome phase ahead is the rising divergence between the valuation and performance of mid-cap stocks. The quarterly results couldn’t plug that gap even a bit. In such conditions it is tough for stock prices to sustain at higher levels, forget inching upward.

Investors need to accept that while mid-cap stocks give good returns when times are good, the correction in them could be severe, in terms of both price and time. The worst part is that after correction, some mid-cap stocks don’t perform for many years in a row. So if an investor is holding a mid-cap that has corrected in the last few weeks, have a look at its fundamentals and the degree of corporate governance in the company. If there is an iota of doubt about these it would be better for investors to move out of that stock. Yes, that would mean booking some losses, but that is better than seeing a gradual strangulation of capital. Hold only on to the mid-caps where earnings have improved and there is reason to believe their earning trajectory would be fine for the next two years at least.

A realisation has hit the market last week that the prevailing clam on the macro front is bound to get disturbed in the coming months. When macro headwinds hit any economy, valuations are bound to get impacted.

International news flows, too, were largely on the negative side. First was the continued rise in crude oil prices and the second was the scrapping of the US-North Korea summit. What is surprising is that while it was being talked about that the meeting would not happen, the impact of it was felt only when the actual announcement was made. The Dow Jones dropped sharply on Thursday though it recouped part of the losses by the session end. But this reaction shows the global markets’ high sensitivity to any geopolitical instability. Probably this is an element in the global market that even the best of analysts cannot predict.

Most short-term indicators are in the sell mode but have the reached the stage from where they have reverted in the recent past. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) on the daily chart is in the sell mode, but the average and trigger lines have reached close to the equilibrium line. If the two lines take support on the equilibrium line, it would be a bullish sign. On the weekly charts of this oscillator, which was in sell mode, the average and trigger lines have started to converge, but it would be a bit early to call that the correction is over, though even medium-term indicators are also turning bullish.

The 12-day rate of change (ROC) is in negative territory and has started to move upward, much in line with the Nifty’s moves. Its movement into positive territory would confirm an upward movement for the Nifty.

The Nifty has formed a bullish formation on the weekly candle stock charts, which need further confirmation. If a white candle stick is formed, it would indicate a medium-term bullish trend.

Coming to short-term support and resistance levels, the Nifty’s current upward movement would face resistance at 10,733, a level where the upward movement would complete 50 percent retracement of the decline from May 15. After this, the resistance would come at 10,900, a level where traders who are trapped in long positions would come to liquidate them to minimise their losses.

While the Nifty has taken support on its short-term moving averages and these supports are reliable, if the index resume its correction, which it can after this bout of short covering gets over, the first support would come at 10,360. After that the support would be provided in a very broad range of 10,190 and 10,260. If the Nifty breaks this level, that would increase the probability of lower top and bottom formation getting made on the charts after a gap of seven months.

Retail investors should use any upward movement in the market to restructure their portfolios to orient them towards good quality, large-cap stocks.

