Valuations of retail banks, NBFCs are stretched

The 10-year bond yield could be volatile within a range of 7-8 per cent for the year, said Mihir Vora, chief investment officer at Max Life Insurance, in an interview with Falaknaaz Syed. According to him, the key variables to monitor are minimum support price formula, oil prices, fiscal (GST collections), monsoon progress and FPI flows. Excerpts:

How do you see the fourth quarter earnings? When do you expect a revival?

For Q4FY18 the net income gro­w­th is likely to be in single digits, implying a full-year earnings gr­owth of approximately 6 per cent for FY18. Margins (ex-banks, oil marketing companies) are likely to remain steady. The key monitorables will be the trajectory of earnings downgrades in corporate-focused banks and upgrades in automobiles and technology. For FY19, we estimate an earnings growth of 15-18 per cent, predicated on a recovery in earni­ngs for corporate banks and commodity prices remaining strong. Apart from banks, which constitute 40-50 per cent of the growth in earnings, metals and automobile segments are the major contributors. Therefore, in case the commodity prices drop due to global slowdown, trade wars or so­me other event, earnings in these sectors could be at risk that would impact market earnings.

How are you reading the market and seeing valuations? What major global and local ne­g­atives can weigh on the market?

The next 12 months will be interesting and there will be bouts of volatility due to global and local factors. On one hand, the economy is expected to recover from the drag caused by implementation of GST, demonetisation, government spending and rural pr­o­s­perity – giving an impetus to growth. On the other hand, valuations are a bit stretched as the market has moved up a lot in the past five years without significant earnings growth. Private investments and real estate sectors are still sluggish. Thus, elections in key states and general elections in 2019 may mean that the government may tilt towards profligacy in expenditure. While this may be good for consumption, inflation and interest rates may go up if fiscal prudence is relaxed.

Oil prices and risk of trade-linked actions by the US are global risk factors.

We expect high single-digit returns from the market this year, in the base case. Upside or downside will be a function of growth – the economy needs to deliver the expected 7.5 per cent growth for the market to deliver better than single-digit returns. Any disappointment in growth can see the market correcting downwards.

What kind of returns have you clocked in key funds? Are you confident of repeating that over the next five years?

In our equity fund, we have delivered 14-15 per cent returns over the last 5 years. Future returns wo­uld of course be a function of the market, which in turn is a fu­nction of corporate profits. Given that valuations are higher than average, returns could be a bit less than earnings growth.

What will be the impact of polls on the market? Would it get nervous if the BJP loses?

It appears to be a close contest in Karnataka. The outcome of elections may create volatility in the short-term. But it may not necessarily be construed as a precursor for the 2019 elections. Once the dust settles, the market will start looking beyond 2019, fu­ndam­entals, economic growth, etc.

What’s your outlook on foreign fund flows into India with the looming Fed hikes, improvement in US economy?

FPI flows this year have been positive, but seem to be slowing in the past few weeks. India received less than its normal proportion of flow to emerging markets last year, indicating a lukewarm view. As far as the currency is concerned, oil prices are a bigger driver than FPI flows.

Which sectors are you bullish on? What big themes are you betting on this year?

We see the theme of consumption (auto, FMCG, etc), private sector financials (banks, NBFCs) and the government expenditure as key drivers of growth this year. We’ve been raising exposure to IT as the US economy seems to be doing better than expected and corporate spend on investments and IT are picking up. We remain stock-specific in approach as overall valuations are elevated.

What’s your outlook on the banking sector in the light of IBC, slow resolutions at NCLT and new RBI norms on recognition of NPLs?

The private sector banks will continue to take away market share from the public sector banks, which don’t have adequate capital to grow. We are bullish on retail as well as corporate lenders in the private sector as they have the ability to keep raising capital. The NCLT process and the RBI’s insistence on accelerated recog­nition of NPAs, while creating sh­ort-term pain, will ensure a higher credibility of the banking system. The unresolved question is where and how will PSBs get capital from. In our portfolios, we pr­e­fer private banks and NBFCs. We are positive on retail as well as corporate lenders – retail lenders due to visibility of long-term growth and corporate lenders due to attractive valuations. We have negligible exposure to PSBs. Overall we are underweight on financials as valuations of retail banks and NBFCs are stretched.

Bond yields have surged quite a bit. To what extent can this impact the market? How does rising bond yield impact your portfolio?

The bond markets are in turmoil due to mixed signals from RBI and government. Banking stocks, especially PSBs have been affected negatively due to this volatility hitting their quarterly profits by mark-to-market losses and reduced trading gains.

With oil prices rising, what is the scope for fiscal prudence and the impact on fiscal deficit?

Oil prices and the minimum support price formula to be implemented are key fiscal risks. Oil not only impacts fiscal deficit but also has a bearing on the currency, inflation and current account deficit. A $15 price rise could impact GDP by 0.5 per cent, a significant amount.

What do you expect RBI to do in June policy? What’s your outlook on interest rates?

As of now we expect a status quo on policy rates. We expect the 10-year bond yield to remain volatile within a range of 7-8 per cent for the year. Key variables to monitor are: MSP formula, oil prices, fiscal (GST collections), Monsoon progress and FPI flows.

