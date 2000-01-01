Troubled Times

After a world-beating performance this year, the Indian market seems to be entering into a turbulent phase with both global and domestic headwinds limiting major upside in the medium-term.

The broader market has corrected sharply over the past few weeks, though the frontline indices have managed to hold on, cloaking the market-wide value erosion.

While Sensex and Nifty are still 7 per cent and 4.5 per cent higher year-to-date (YTD) after a 6.5 per cent correction over the past month, small- and mid-cap indices show a different picture. The Nifty Smallcap 100 Index is down 30 per cent YTD while the Nifty Midcap 100 index is down 17 per cent.

Adding to the woes is heightened volatility. Last week saw the Sensex swinging by more than 1,500 points in a session.

The incident has been quite unnerving for investors who have seen only a secular, one-way rise with low volatility in recent years.

Experts warn that choppy days are here to stay, as the outlook for the market might have turned. Concerns over the elevated valuations, upcoming elections and a potential slowdown in economic growth have triggered a downgrade by Goldman Sachs Group Inc recently. But the global investment firm is still optimistic about the market.

“Given elevated valuations and recent strong performance, we believe the risk/reward for Indian equities is less favourable at current levels and we lower our investment view from overweight to marketweight. We expect the market to consolidate heading into the elections and Nifty to reach our 12,000 12-month target as political uncertainty wanes and earnings accrue,” Goldman Sachs said in a report.

The deepening turmoil in the non-banking finance company (NBFC) space has also rattled investor sentiment. After IL&FS missed debt payment, investors are worried about the health of other NBFCs.

As the IL&FS cash crunch intensifies, investors fear the impact may spill over into the wider infrastructure industry, pushing up funding costs and possibly slowing down government investment plans. The company’s outstanding debentures and commercial paper accounted for, respectively, 1 per cent and 2 per cent of India’s domestic corporate debt market as of March 31, according to Moody’s Investors Service. The crisis in the financial sector could have its impact on the debt and equity markets. The turmoil in the bond market could lead to outflows from debt mutual funds and also hit flows into equity funds.

Citigroup feels volatility could remain a near-term concern, given the high valuations and risks of growth moderation in certain segments. Domestic flows have been a big support to the market, but it will be interesting to see if the trend continues.

With crude prices seen staying around $80 a barrel, macro concerns have cropped up, especially over deteriorating external sector balance, upside risks to inflation, risks of fiscal slippage and rupee depreciation. The recent import curbs are unlikely to dent imports.

The curbs notwithstanding, analysts see balance of payments widening to a negative $39.3 billion. “We maintain our view that India is unlikely to benefit much on exports due to INR depreciation as the global trade structure remains circumspect. India’s imports will likely continue to be structurally dominated by consumption-oriented imports and non-substitutable imports,” Kotak Securities said in a report.

As the macro offers little to cheer, the market would focus on the upcoming earnings season. Corp-orate revenues are expected to clock a robust 12.1 per cent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of this fiscal, or nearly twice the 6.4 per cent growth in the year-ago quarter, thanks to a low-base and higher realisation for steel makers.

But that too gives little consolation as cost pressures are rising. Crisil said if cost pressures continue to rise, the gradual ascent in operating margins seen from the fourth quarter of last fiscal could reverse in the quarters ahead.

High crude oil prices and the falling rupee are also skewing the input cost math for companies. Crude oil is up about 45 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, while the rupee, which had depreciated 4 per cent in the first quarter, has lost about 9 per cent more in the second

Says Rahul Prithiani, director, Crisil Research, “Oil and rupee will impact the cost structures of most sectors. Additionally, domestic prices of coal, long steel, flat steel and aluminium are expected to rise 15 per cent, 14 per cent, 17 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, on-year. That would add to the cost pressure for end-use sectors.”

Airlines, automobiles, aluminium and cement will be the sectors bearing the brunt of rising cost of raw materials. However, margins for steel are expected to improve significantly due to an uptick in realisations. Conversely, the rupee’s fall will prop revenue growth for export-linked sectors, especially IT and pharmaceuticals.

Pritam Deuskar, fund manager, Bonanza Portfo-lio, says earnings expectation for the September quarter depends more on macro factors like monsoon data, inflation risk, crude move and liquidity risk in the system.

“We believe that monsoon had not been too great this year and consumption that will play out in current and next quarters may not be too high. This period also witnessed crude moving very high and apparently diesel and gasoline price hikes. It may lead to pressure on the auto segment,” Deuskar said.

However, Pankaj Murarka, founder, Renaissance Investment Managers, believes India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are resilient despite headwinds from rising crude oil prices, weakening currency and global volatility.

“Earnings growth for this quarter would be supported by improving IIP, low base effect and currency tailwinds for exporters. Information technology, metals, healthcare, retail banks and consumer staples sectors should report healthy teen earnings growth. Corporate banks will continue to witness sequential improvement in earnings driven by lower provisioning cost. Rising commodity prices will have some impact on margins of manufacturing sector companies, including autos and industrials. Rural demand recovery should bode well for agro-chemical companies. Overall, we expect Nifty companies to report an aggregate earnings growth of 12 per cent this quarter," Murarka said.

Crisil Research says demand recovery would be driven by discretionary and consumption-led sectors, such as airline services, automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail.

Even after building in a reasonably good earnings season afforded by the low base due to glitches in GST rollout last year, the expectations on stock performance is nothing to write home about. “The broader range for Nifty is 10,500-11,300. Though in near-term, it looks more like going down 300-350 points from here,” says Deuskar.

Analysts at Citigroup advise investors to stay with defensive names and stocks which have earnings visibility for some more time.

ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc.com