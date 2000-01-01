Time to move up

The richly valued stock market that was looking up to the earnings season for further upsides got an unexpected shot in the arm last week when the government announced a $138-billion stimulus to drive up growth in the sagging economy. The stimulus included a massive, $32 billion bank recapitalisation programme and a $106-billion highways construction programme. This bolt from the blue has lifted up the spirits of the investor community that has been fighting off the pessimism around.

Analysts believe the Rs 2.1 lakh crore capital infusion into public sector banks (PSBs) through recapitalisation bonds, budgetary support and market funding over the next two years will have a significant impact on the economy and the equity market. Vastly improved credit conditions could spur investment growth and reduce stress in the corporate sector.

Last week’s huge rally in the stock market, led by PSU banks, was a pointer to the changing growth outlook. The Street now expects rating upgrades and re-rating of many public sector bank stocks.

The rally added Rs 2 lakh crore to investor wealth last week, with about half of the gains coming from state-owned banks on Wednesday, when the Sensex hit an all-time high of 33,042.50 points and the Nifty peaked to 10,295.35.

The market’s surge was led State Bank of India, the largest lender, and other top PSU lenders, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank.

Investors confidence in PSBs was so robust that PNB rose as much as 46.20 per cent, while SBI rose 27 per cent, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank rose 31 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively on Wednesday, after the government announced the recapitalisation programme. The Nifty PSU Bank index surged the most since its inception, gaining 916.45 points, or 29.63 per cent, to hit the all-time high of 3,835.9 points.

Many analysts feel recapitalisation, for its sheer size, is a game-changer that could break the vicious cycle of higher non-performing loans, weaker bank balance sheets and slower credit dogging the economy and corporate sector alike.

The expectation is that given the magnitude of the recap package and the easing of credit conditions, there could be a re-rating of growth expectations in India in the coming quarters.

This is likely boost equities and the rupee in the medium-term.

According to Goldman Sachs, every incremental Rs 10,000 crore of bank capital infusion has the potential to increase credit by 1 percentage point and GDP growth by 0.5 percentage point.

“By the same calculations, a Rs 1.05 lakh crore infusion into PSU banks over the next 12 months (half of the Rs 2.1 lakh crore announced) would lower the drag on bank credit growth by up to 10 percentage point and boost GDP growth by up to 5pp, assuming the banking system leverage ratio remains constant as it has over the past eight years. Even with some slippage in the leverage ratio, though, the bank recap will generate a powerful credit impulse, likely imparting a substantial boost to investment and activity growth over the coming year and creating upside risk to our current GDP growth forecasts for the coming years. Note that the primary risk in our view is that the actual recap amount might be greater than Rs 1.05 lakh crore over the next 12 months, given the finance minister suggested 'frontloading' spending under the two-year Rs 2.1 lakh crore recap package,” Goldman Sachs said.

It is expected that in the medium-term fiscal fundamentals may improve and private capex could see a rebound following the easing of credit conditions.

Karthik Srinivasan, group head-financial sector ratings, Icra, said , “While the recapitalisation plan is sizeable and significantly positive for public sector banks, the impact on the individual credit profiles will be determined by the amount of capital allocated to each bank. Nonetheless, Icra expects the capital infusion in each bank to at least be adequate to meet the regulatory capital levels. Hence, the negative outlook on many PSBs’ Tier II/senior bonds may warrant a change. The rating upgrades, if any, will be a function of the quantum of capital infusion, outcome of the resolution process on stressed accounts and the improvement in earnings and solvency levels.”

While the improved capital position will address the supply side constraints for PSBs, it will also intensify competition in the sector. “With improved capitalisation, PSBs are likely to become aggressive in their lending, leading to higher competitive intensity among banks. Other financial intermediaries like non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies are also likely to witness increased competitive pressures as the PSBs’ ability to lend improves,” said Srinivasan.

However, the consolidation process of PSBs is likely get delayed as the willingness of weaker PSBs to merge with stronger ones in a situation of better capital position remains to be seen.

Brokerage houses have already upgraded their outlook on banking stocks.

Morgan Stanley said the capital infusion will break the five-year-plus cycle of non-performing loans for the PSBs. The foreign brokerage firm said it is double upgrading SBI, ICICI Bank and PNB to overweight.

“This move,” Morgan Stanley said, “will help corporate lenders in two ways: 1) breaking the NPL cycle and 2) removing the possibility of a larger SOE bank being asked to acquire an undercapitalised smaller SOE bank. We believe that the biggest beneficiary of this move, on a sustained basis, will be SBI:” It said the stocks of smaller state-owned banks should do well in the near-term, but it may take a long time for ‘return on equity’ on them to reach double digits.

Along with the bank recap programme, the ministry of finance announced the infrastructure programme to build over 80,000 km of roads across the country over the next five years, with a total investment of Rs 6.9 lakh crore (0.8 per cent of GDP per year). The road infrastructure project includes the development of 44 economic corridors, improving port connectivity, building expressways and connecting economically important cities. The projected capital outlay is nearly half of the total budgeted capex of the central government in FY18 and will likely provide a further boost to investment growth over the coming quarters.

