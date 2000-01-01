Time to focus on stock options

Despite the early week scare, call option buyers who had the guts to buy calls in a market correction had got good short-term returns last week. As the market moves in a range, it might be the turn of put options buyers now to make some money when the indices inch toward the edges of the upper range. However, since there are short positions in the system, it would be better to buy put options on the day when there is a short squeeze.

We would continue to be with the covered call strategy on the Nifty along with selling multiple straddles, with the lower end of the breakeven point partially covered by buying some out-of-the-money put options. The purchase of these options could be financed by selling deeper out-of-the-money call options from the next month. But the weightage in the trading portfolio for the straddle trade should be kept low as the market would be volatile because of the earnings season.

Stay with covered calls on the Bank Nifty. From the way bank stocks are moving, it appears that while major buying is not emerging, traders are wary of taking short positions given that a large number of stocks is quoting at such levels that they would need major negative news to go down further. Also, remember that probably this earnings season would bring out the worst that banks have to show this year. When the news at its worst, the prices are more likely to be at their best.

At this point, not many short positions in IT stocks are present in the system. IT firms will be the first to announce results and if th­eir numbers come in below expectations, we might see a spike in vo­latility in these stocks, which could give good short-term returns. Also, traders can buy straddles ahead of the results, as decent returns co­uld be made even from a bit of vol­atility post-results. But the quantum of this IT straddle trade sho­uld be low because if there is no volatility, time decay will reduce the price of straddles.

Another strategy traders can deploy over the next couple of sessions is to take short-term exposure to some auto stocks, as the numbers for the sector have been better than expected and the fresh money coming into the market may find its way into these stocks. Also, many of these stocks are showing good macro-formations on their long-term charts. Some have turned better again both for covered call and for taking a hedged position with a put option.

It would be better for traders to take exposures to various sectors rather than taking a concentrated risk as the sectoral divergence would increase as the earnings season starts.

