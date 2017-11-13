Teach your child what really counts

“Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is the best.” The quote by American col­umnist Bob Talbert is pithy, but gets to the core of tea­ching fiscal responsibility.

Parents and teachers focus a lot on teaching children mathematics. They send children to Vedic Maths and Abacus classes to enable them to have numbers at their fingertips from a young age. They also enrol their children in drama, dance, singing, karate and other classes. But how many of us actually remember that on entering the real world, the first thing they will confront is money.

We try to teach them ev­erything but forget an imp­ortant life skill – financial literacy. We forget to teach them about the value of money and how to manage it. Some schools do touch upon economics or basic finances. But most are not equipped to teach financial literacy to children.

What exactly is financial literacy? In simple terms, it means understanding inc­ome, expenses and savings; assets (real & financial) and liabilities; risk manageme­nt, investments and how to make money work for you.

Most parents might tou­ch upon the concept of piggy banks and savings early, but are reluctant to discuss the topic of money and fa­mily finances with their ch­ildren. While some parents are short of time, others lack the skill to educate chi­ldren about finances. What children need to underst­a­nd is the importance of mo­ney and savings. In the Ind­ian context, money is a to­u­chy issue. Thus, most parents are loath to discuss it.

The best way to teach kids about money is to let them deal with it. Telling them to act sensibly and responsibly, once they reach teenage might be a tall ord­er if you have not inculcat­ed good habits early. Th­ey need to understand the po­wer of money and the co­ns­equences of their decisi­ons. It’s better to allow th­em commit mistakes at a young age with smaller am­ounts than suffer financial blunders when they grow up.

In my experience, children between 5 years and 12 years are receptive to financial literacy. Hence, it’s best to start teaching them about the value of money at this age. This is not to say that children above 12 don’t appreciate financial literacy. They certainly do, when the content is interesting. But it takes a little more ti­me for them to understand the importance because they develop certain habits and are consumers by then.

There will be constant demands, or emotional bla­ckmail that most parents will be exposed to at some point of time. You must understand that it’s natural for them to sometimes behave like this and is a part of the growing up process. The best part is that you can still teach them to be savvy savers, spenders, investors and givers.

Common sense and so­me practical ideas is all you need to have to start teaching children about money.

The key learning:

n Having healthy values about money and understanding the virtues of hard work. Money doesn’t come easy. Yes, you have to work hard for it. There is no reason that your children sho­uld not develop this habit. Of course, it doesn’t mean that their pocket money should be linked to household chores. But if they do something that you would have paid someone else to do, give them some extra allowance. It will help th­em realise the value of money

n Setting goals and priorities and encouraging children to save towards their goals. It’s important for parents to make children understand the importance of goal-based financial planning and saving and investing towards their goals. Get a piggy bank or open an account for them. Tell them that for every rupee they save, you will match that with an equal amount at the end of the month.

But while savings is a great habit, they also need to understand the import­ance of spending. An occasional purchase that will make them happy is important. When situations arise, take them to the ba­nk so that they are aware of concepts of savings, budgeting, banking and investing.

n Thinking and making prudent choices – need versus want: While visiting malls and shops, children often get lured by discou­nts. For instance, if a toy car or a doll is available on a discount of 20 per cent, but your child may not need it. In such circumstances, you have to make sure that they understand that buying something at a 20 per cent discount when they don’t need it may not be a great idea. Instead, the entire 100 per cent can be saved.

Of course, as they grow older, there will be concepts of insurance and taxation that will help them understand the entire gamut of finance. For now, it’s important for them to understa­nd savings and spending.

n Not living for the weekend: delay instant gratification. It’s important to delay gratification. Tell and encourage children to work for a distant goal and remind them that they don’t have to have a reward right away. Being patient helps them to set a goal, make a plan and take small steps towards the goal.

There are often many real-life situations when you can teach your children about money, considering that money is an integral part of our daily life.

Even during simple situations like buying groceries or petrol or even paying school fees, you can teach your children. If you have taken your child to an ATM, and he insists on pressing all the buttons like most kids, take this opportunity to discuss a few points about ATMs with him.

You can always set aside time to teach them the bas­ics of money management. If you can’t, then you must seek professional he­p. It’s better to spend some money on financial education than allowing your child to develop irresponsible and dangerous money attitud­es, behaviours and habits.

Finally, it’s the parent’s responsibility to see what children buy and how mu­ch they spend. If parents fail in this critical test, no amount of money will be en­ough for their kids to spend when they grow up. We must realise that it’s our mistake when we rush off to buy so-called designer outfits or spend several tho­usands on their birthday parties without giving an iota of thought on the impact it has on children’s minds.

Don’t forget that even though you might not be teaching kids directly, they are constantly learning by just observing you.

(The author is founder and chief happiness officer at HappynessFactory.in)