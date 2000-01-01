Stay hedged in every trade

For all those traders who had forgotten that taking short position is also a trade, the September series was a reminder that a trade can be placed in both directions. While delivery-based profit booking triggered selling earlier, last week, a technical reason was behind the panic selling in many mid-cap stocks, that is, non-transfer of trade to the October series.

From the way the October series has started, it seems lots of leveraged positions are still left in the system and would come up for selling in the next few sessions. So, traders should stay out of the market as long as this technical selling continues and not assume that a stock won’t correct beyond a certain percentage it had already shed.

On Friday, the Nifty had made a comeback after correcting sharply intra-day, giving one an impression that even if the bears are in control, the bulls still have got some strength to fight back. Actually, the strength of such fight back will ultimately decide how things are going to pan out in the October series.

There is high probability that the initial part of trading in the October series would be volatile. In normal cases, traders can buy straddles and take advantage of the flip-flop in indices and sell the straddles when their combined value moves beyond a certain limit. But now, if any signs of revival is seen, traders should use that to adopt the covered call strategy. If the trade is going in one’s favour, that is the Nifty moves upward further after buying it, a trader should hedge the trade, instead of closing it, by buying out-of-the-money put option, so that trade can be carried for a longer period in the October series.

Also, on a day when the Nifty weakens after a gap-down opening, traders should still look to buy put options for the purpose of short-term trading, which could turn out a decent trade in the next couple of days. But all buying of put options should have a point of profit, as there could be sharp overnight short covering-led volatility.

Most banking sector stocks are placed in oversold territory. Trader can look to buy out-of-the-money call options in bank stocks to take advantage of any short covering that some private banks might see. Most likely, private banks would be leading the recovery whenever it happens. Hence, this is a speculative trade, traders should have low exposure to this trade.

On the Bank Nifty, traders may look to take long position on the index with a stop loss on the day stocks like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank outperform.

