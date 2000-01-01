Stay bullish to neutral

This week is an interesting one for the derivatives segment. For, this week will have the last derivative contracts expiry in the futures and options market before the Karnataka poll results are announced. The Karnataka results is being seen as a prelude to the General elections outcome in 2019. Also, what happens in the derivatives market this week would be a reliable indicator of what is in store for the equity market in the medium-term. If there is higher volatility, that would mean traders are jittery about taking their long positions around.

All long positions will come up for rollovers to the May series or will be closed. The rollover happens every month, but what makes it different this time is the huge outstanding positions, in index, stock options and individual stock futures as a lot of hedging has happened because of the earnings season. In some stocks, outstanding positions are two times the average of the last 12 months.

A part of those outstanding positions may come up for unwinding despite the strong bullish undercurrent in the market. If that happens, we may see short but sharp price cuts in some stocks, which may not be reflected in the Nifty given the fact that counter-moves in sectors like IT and banking may cover for this, as happened last Friday.

But if the rollovers are smooth and a majority of these positions are rolled over to the May series, we could see another round of strong up-move in specific stocks in the second half of the May series

So, what should traders do for the next five trading sessions? We would advise traders to avoid taking fresh long positions in stocks because intraday volatility could be very high in the next few trading sessions. Fresh long positions should only be taken if one can afford to see a decline in the value of trade before any upward movement takes place.

We would advise traders to continue with the covered call strategy for positions being rolled over to the May series. The option prices in the May series are still high enough to give decent returns on the trading portfolio. But the position should be hedged by buying out-of-the-money put options from the May series. This will take care of any sharp correction that may happen from international or domestic events.

The banking stocks, though under pressure for most sessions last week, were trying to move up from their intraday lows. Though the results for the last quarter are widely expected to be bad, they probably would be the final blow. Traders should be ready to go for covered call strategy in bank stocks when there is panic selling or aggressive short positions are built around the results date. After the results, there are good chances that the stocks would stay in a range-bound mode with an upward bias.

The covered call strategy can also be implemented on stocks from IT and FMCG sectors, as they may also consolidate after the up-move seen in the last couple of sessions.

