Sensex should never be the benchmark to invest

In the current scenario, the market is going down and the rupee is becoming weaker. That’s a clear indication that strong rupee means market probability rising and weak rupee means market probability declining. The direct correlation between the market and the rupee can hardly be over emphasised. FIIs don’t just look at the equity market, but also developments in the currency market, said Kanak Kr Jain, a wealth coach and author of The Volatility Game–Play & Grow Rich, in an interview with Ritwik Mukherjee. Jain, also founder-CEO of financial consultancy firm Suskan, said volatility will be all but natural and it will be a stock-specific market in the coming days. Excerpts:

What’s your outlook on the economy and the capital market in the wake of the US-China trade war?

Any war results in huge losses to countries and the people suffer the most. If economy faces tough time, the market finds it tough to generate returns.

What are your main concerns about the market at this point of time?

The Indian market will have its own challenges. If the market generates double-digit returns this year, we should be happy. Volatility will be natural. It will also be a stock-specific market in the coming days. Thus one should focus on organised and process-oriented companies.

How are institutions/FIIs looking at India now?

FIIs don’t look only at the equity market, but also the currency movements. With the dollar gaining, the FII inflow may be challenging. There is a direct correlation between the market and the rupee – strong rupee means more investment, weak rupee means less investment. Strong rupee means that the market probability is going up and weak rupee means it’s going down. In the current situation, the market is going down and the rupee is becoming weak.

What are the opportunities in the present market?

There is an opportunity in the market all the time. One should understand the Re Balance Strategy. One should look at various fundamental ratios and not only the Sensex, before investing in the market.

* The price-earning ratio: If PE ratio is above 24 for the Sensex (currently 23.60 approx) it is a risky zone. The ideal zone for the Sensex to remain invested and continue investing is below 24x multiple. The lower the PE multiple, the more one can invest in equity. The higher the PE multiple, the lesser one should expose himself to equity. This is only for large-cap stocks. For mid-cap stocks, the expensive PE is approx 40x multiple or more. For small-cap stocks, the expensive PE multiple is 100xto110x plus.

* The price to book value ratio: The PB ratio above 6 is very expensive for the Sensex. The lower, the better.

* The market capitalisation by GDP (MG) ratio: It’s currently less than 90. It has been observed that whoever invested when MG was above 100, the three-year return was negative. So, the lower, the better.

And most importantly, the Sensex should never be the benchmark to invest.

Where do you see the markets five years down the road?

I will give a figure for 2057, which is 39 years from now. I see the Sensex at 1,00,00,000. See in 1979 the Sensex started at 100 and today it is at 34,700 approx. This means the Sensex increased 347 times in 39 years. If the same RoI comes for the next 39 years, the Sensex will cross 1,00,00,000.

Even if there is less return, it will still be in lakhs. Either way, this journey will not be swift and volatility will prevail. For 2018, my view is the same as most of the expert fund managers which is the Sensex will remain flat, and only after the 2019 elections, we should expect something.

Which sectors you would bet on at this point of time?

I am not the best person to time the market or predict sectors. That’s the work of fund managers. My view is to remain invested in diversified equity funds and more into large-cap funds and stocks. For the next 3-5 years, sectors like telecommunications, defence, rural and infrastructure look good.

How do you pick your investments?

I invest only in mutual funds for my long-term goals and that too through SIP (systematic investment plan). For one-time investments, I prefer re-balancing funds (not balanced funds), which most MFs have. Stock investment should be done only on fundamentals if the view is long-term. It can be technical if the view is short-term.

How long will the pain persist for PSBs? Is there value in the private banking space now?

The PSU banks pain will continue. There is no way out, and no option other than private banks. But I will say, why should one invest where there is doubt? Why invest in banks, telecom and airlines, where there is so much competition. There is no point in investing into such sectors and end the year with no returns. If there is cutthroat competition in a sector, it’s advisable to remain away from it.

What would you say to retail investors at this point of time?

Retail investors should look at dynamic debt funds, which do Re Balancing. One can expect 8.5-9 per cent return, depending on yield-to-maturity he invested then. People with a little longer view and want to have equity flavour, they should invest in Re Balance equity funds (not balanced funds) of MFs. These funds, by their nature, will exit when the market is expensive and invest when the market is cheap. One should identify and name an able financial advisor in one’s life, for managing and over-viewing his/her wealth.

What is your take on alternative investment funds?

Alternative investment funds are the current flavour. Yes, it is a niche product. Various SME investment options are also available where investment starts from a minimum of Rs 25 lakh. Investment in startup’s and the SME segment can be available at a cheap valuation (if correctly identified). The returns can be mani-fold, but risk will prevail. Various PMS are also available for HNIs who consider looking at fundamentals and momentum of stocks for investment strategy. A proper advisor can make a difference here too.

