Going ahead the stock market movements can be wild since we are under a correction phase of a larger trend, though any correction of more than 10 per cent will push large trend to improve the short-term movements, said Mustafa Nadeem, chief executive officer, Epic Research, in an interview with Sangeetha G. Investors should trail stop losses aggressively, if already in profit, and avoid overexposure, he said and added they must make sure that liquidity is kept aside to enter the major dips. Excerpts:

Foreign institutional invest­ors were seen turning cautious in May as indicated by net outflows. What are the reasons for this cautious approach?

There are many reasons that have turned the table upside down for long-term investors. One of the most important reasons is the rise in the US treasury yield, which has in turn increased the cost of borrowing. Now that the rise in yield has made many banks and other companies pay higher and especially lenders have felt the heat of the same in their books.

Second, you have a rising crude oil price, which is critical to India as a commodity. This one commodity has been on the rise and has surged 20 per cent, which is now threatening the fiscal deficit and taming the inflation that has been below 5 per cent for most part of last few years. So, things that were in favour are not in favour now, and the road ahead may be bumpy.

Last but not the least, you have elections coming up in later part of the year and one cannot have that big an exposure during an election phase.

How do you evaluate earnin­gs data of Indian companies? Are we seeing a growth on exp­ected lines and why?

We have been optimistic in last few quarters and that has been seen in numbers. What has been a stellar performance in Q3 and Q4 is now seeing a pressure in certain areas. First, what is affected is the operational margin despite having better top line. In last few quarters we have seen good spending and that is reflected in numbers. While in recent scenario, we are seeing pressure on margin since input cost has risen and due to the overall competition that is being passed co­mpletely or partially. So many companies are seeing operatio­nal margins getting shrunk. Though, many midcap and sma­llcap companies along with blue-chip have seen volumes getting better with a continuous improvement in demand and bottom line.

Now that we are approaching the parliamentary polls, how will the stock market move in the coming months? Will the government slow down on growth-oriented projects?

We expect the move to be volatile and broadly range-bound. The tone will be set by results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan elections. As far as slowing of growth-oriented projects is concerned we don’t see that since the government would try to speed up many projects to complete them before elections and make them part of its report card.

The political crises in Italy and Spain were seen affecting the global markets last week. Will the crises have any impact on the Indian market?

There are always repercussions from global markets. But things have changed lately. We are standing firm not because of global environment but because of domestic environment and improved sentiments. We hardly have any ex­posure to these economies as well in terms of business or trade.

Do you anticipate any syste­mic risk arising out of political crises in these two European economies? Can they affect the strength of euro and the stability of euro zone?

Yes, definitely. Brexit was a non event for world while it happened. The yields for Italian bond have risen significantly from negative to above 2.8 per cent and is at the highest since euro and PIGS (Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain) crisis. It’s already under the debt burden, which is as bug as over 130 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP). So that now creates another contender, which may turn away to doors from euro zone. This becomes a probability of possibility. All this makes euro a weak currency in medium to long-term perspective. We are expecting the euro to depreciate further to 1.12–1.13.

Recently we saw China and the US taking steps to dissipate a potential trade war. Are trade war fears over?

It is there. Now it’s seeing the impact spreading to other eco­nomies like Europe, Britain, Canada and Mexico. It’s still there and will happen now and then until and unless there is a truce between US president Do­nald Trump and other leaders.

Back home, the rupee is on a weaker footing. Will it weaken further in the coming days?

Yes. We expect the rupee to weaken to 70.5–71. All these above-mentioned reasons will bring in volatility and tough times for the rupee. There are many other reasons as well like rise in crude oil prices. Increase in petrol price will certainly push inflation higher.

The only factor that is positive for the economy is the above average rainfall predicted by the India meteorological department (IMD) that can cool some pressure. Later part of the year is seeing elections that will again bring in some outflow and volatility.

Will high petrol and diesel prices affect prospects of the current political dispensation?

Yes, to an extent. Though in the short-term our upside target in crude is complete. We expect it to make a short-term base and $70 a barrel to become the new average. The rise may only extend if there is any drastic change in Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Co­un­tries) policy or any geopolitical tension coming from Iran. The recent scr­apping of the Iran nuclear deal by the US president sparked pri­ces to an extent. Th­ough, with rig counts highest in the US; it is ca­pping the upside in short-term.

In the medium-term, what advice would you like to give to equity investors?

The volatility may be sparked and the movements can be wild since we are under a correction phase of a larger trend. Though any correction of more than 10 per cent will push large trend to improve the short-term movements. Trail your stop losses aggressively, if already in profit, and overexposure to be avoided. Make sure liquidity is kept aside to enter the major dips.

