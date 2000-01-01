Rubber MSMEs demand review of dumping duty

The micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the domestic rubber industry are up in arms against the government. They are demanding immedi­ate review of the anti-du­mping duty, imposed five years ago, on carbon black, an important raw material for the rubber sector. According to industry experts, the scenario at that time was different. But in today’s situation, the anti-dumping duty is affecting small players, so it should be reviewed, they say.

While the duty on import of bus and truck tyres benefited the tyre industry, it hurt the non-tyre industry. Explaining the situation, a senior official of a rubber MSME said small players were facing great difficulties in sourcing raw materials. They were forced to buy key raw materials like carbon black from the black market at a high price, the official added.

Carbon black, a form of par­a­crystalline carbon that has a high surface-area-to-volume ra­tio, albeit lower than that of activated carbon, is mainly us­ed as a reinforcing filler in tires and other rubber products.

The Rs 12,000 crore Indian rubber industry has been dep­endent on imported and che­ap natural rubber. India is the wo­rld’s largest producer and the third largest consumer of natural rubber. Rubber production in the country varies between 600,000 tonnes and 700,000 tonnes worth Rs 3,000 crore.

The rubber industry in In­dia is dominated by small & medium sector as out of 5500 rubber products manufacturing units, 90 per cent are MSMEs. Rubber units spread across the country manufacture around 35,000 different rubber products that find usage in auto, defence, healthcare, agriculture and in various other critical sectors.

Terming the over-dependence on import unsustainable, the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) said it was a serious deterrent to growth and competitiveness. In fact, said a recent RRII study, the rubber industry has been losing momentum and its contribution to the economy has been on the decline.

According to a sector analyst, apart from the anti-dumping duty, small rubber enterprises were hit hard by demonetisation and the goods and services tax rollout. To add to the woes, domestic natural rubber production has hit multi-year low causing a supply crunch in the domestic market. In such a scenario, small enterprises are forced to import and the anti-dumping duty is adding to their costs.

According to sector analysts, production of natural rubber, which accounts for 66 per cent of the total consumption by the industry, is on the decline in the country. Because of non-remunerative prices, rubber production is on the decline in India as growers are abstaining from tapping the trees, said the RRII study. But the consumption and size of the industry is growing, albeit at lower rates, on the back of imports.

If the decline continues, it will be difficult to reverse the trend because of the perennial nature of the crop, said the RRII study. However, according to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), growth in demand in India and China is set to rekindle global consumption of natural rubber. The global consumption is likely to grow “fas­ter than what was expected until a month ago,” it said. The outlook on consumption in 2018 has been substantially scaled up in the case of China and India, said the association. The two countries account for 48 per cent of global natural rubber consumption.

While the consumption in China is expected to rise by 6.2 per cent to 5.7 million tonnes, in India, the revised outlook suggests the consumption may rise by 10.9 per cent to 1.2 million tonnes in 2018.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com