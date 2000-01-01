Rising import to hit pepper growers

The import of Vietnamese pepper, which is being routed through Sri Lanka, had been on the rise despite the imposition of minimum import price of Rs 500 per kg by India. And now the Sri Lankan government has decided to issue a certificate of origin for any pepper being exported from that country. The Colombo’s decision to issue a certificate of origin even to pepper-carrying containers passing through the Colombo Port would lead to influx of Vietnamese pepper into India.

The latest development has come at a time when a large number of pepper planters, spread across Karnataka and Kerala, two major pepper growing states, are yet to come out of the adverse impact of the recent floods. Pepper imported from Sri Lanka carries only 8 per cent duty under the South Asian Free Trade Agreement (Safta) and no duty is charged for a quantity of 2,500 tonnes. The import duty on commodities from the Asean bloc, of which Vietnam is a member, is much higher at 52 per cent.

The change in the policy has enabled pepper traders in Sri Lanka to re-export Vietnam pepper available at $2,500-2,800 per tonne, which is about Rs 200 per kg. A section of the pepper growers even apprehend that Brazilian black pepper may also find its way into India via Sri Lanka and would be able to evading the normal import duty of 70 per cent in the process. Some analysts pointed out that Vietnamese pepper has already started arriving in the Indian market through the Tuticorin, Chen­nai and Krishnapatnam ports.

On the other hand domestic pepper growers are experiencing problems like lower production, loss of stocks and vine damage among others.

The pepper task force committee pegs production of the commodity at 70,000 tonnes in 2018 and the output is projected to come down to nearly 45,000 tonnes in 2019 due to devastation caused by floods in Kerala and Karnataka. Even in 2017, when production level was low, the output stood at 57,000 tonnes.

The domestic price of black pepper is around Rs 380 for the un-garbled variety and Rs 400 for the garbled kind. To address the price issue and bail out domestic planters, the Centre must make the registration of all spice importers with the Spices Board mandatory, which would help in tracking movement of pepper and curtail the flow of imported pepper, analysts said.

Another issue is high level of pesticide residue in Vietnamese pepper. The central government should allow import of pepper that is safe for consumption. Planters and other stakeholders have been urging the Centre to ensure the entry of only genuine Sri Lankan pepper. Sector analysts said that entry of all pepper should be analysed for various types of residue and only those that are found in permissible limits be allowed.

Indian exporters fear that growing imports may prevent local pepper prices from rising in the coming months. The minimum import price was set last year to protect local pepper growers’ interests as prices had fallen over 40 per cent despite the fact that productions were normal.

