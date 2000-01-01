Remain hedged this summer

Probably, every trader would like to see higher volatility in the market. But when volatility comes, as it did last week, the traders would be the first to run for cover. And those with short positions would rush to throw their positions back in a bull market.

Last week’s volatility caught even veteran traders on the wrong foot, especially those who are more inclined to sell call options made with the assumption that the Nifty, having broken some key support levels, would keep slipping till the end of expiry.

The Nifty’s decline in the initial parts of last week, in tune with the negative news, prompted most traders to take aggressive short positions. But they were fooled by the sharp reversal in the Nifty in last two sessions, all thanks to the bank stocks.

We expect this phase of volatility to continue, with marked intraday volatility. So, as a first strategy, small traders should not take unhedged positions in stock futures and also not do any trade that involves selling options, both call and put, with the objective of collecting premiums. For, sharp moves can be expected till the expiry is done and dusted.

Essentially, our strategies would remain the same for the next couple of trading sessions. Stay hedged on long positions on stock futures and take profit off the table wherever available on long positions and don’t take any fresh positions in the May series.

Some positions of covered call strategies, which were suggested two weeks ago, would be getting back to the break-even points. For traders who are ready to cover their lower breakeven point by buying put options should continue to do so and shift positions to the next series. But when the Nifty moves up, buy put options as that would lower the cost of trade.

Another strategy that traders can look at is to buy out-of-the- money call options of bank stocks. These stocks had been beaten black and blue and have reached oversold levels. Where risk is limited, traders can look at buying call options with a view of keeping them till the end of the June series. A short-covering bounce has already taken place. So it has to be checked if any fresh long buying position emerges or not. If it does, that probably would lead to a sharp upward movement in these bank stocks and hence call options would be able to give good results.

Also, traders may look at buying some out-of-the-money call options in mid-cap cap IT stocks, but don’t stretch it as a long-term trade, as these stocks are sitting on huge gains.

FMCG stocks may give another trade opportunity in the next two trading sessions. If the Nifty declines, these FMCG stocks may gain some weight as some money that moves from one sector to another would be moving into these stocks for the short-term.

rajivnagpal@mydigitalfc.com