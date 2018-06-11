Prices unlikely to see notable improvement

We downgrade our ceme­nt sector outlook to negative after remaining positive/neutral for almost 7 years. A spurt in capacity announcements in the past 5 months is likely to result in additions of 74 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) over FY19-21; this is against our end-Dece­mber 2017 estimate of 32 million tonnes per annum additions over FY19-20.

With no new trigger for improvement in demand outlook, our revised utilisation expectation for the next 3 years is largely flat; we expect the recent vol­at­i­lity in cement prices to co­ntinue for 2-3 years. Ow­ing to dimming visibility on profitability improvement, we cut our target EV/Ebitda for our universe, from the 10-16x ra­nge to an 8-12x range. Our FY19 Ebitda estimates are 3-17 per cent lower, compared with consensus.

Of the over 50 players in the Indian cement industry, 11 have announ­ced capacity expansions in the past 5 months, totall­ing around 45 mtpa. The announcements were not this high in such a short span of time in the past 5 years. We expect more producers to announce capacity expansion in one year to protect capacity share. Despite operating at 58 per cent utilisation and an excess capacity of 67 mtpa, southern players have announced 21 mtpa expansion in 3 years. Cap­acity addition announcements, so far, in other regions are in the 12-16 mtpa range for 3 years.

Cement prices for the past 2-3 months have remained weak, lower than our estimates (sharply lo­w­er than consensus estimates), and are currently down 7 per cent YoY. The weakness in prices is despite strong demand grow­th for the past few months (supported by a low base and revival in the rural segment).

Our channel checks indicate that fight for volumes among producers is depressing pric­es; this competition is likely to sustain going forward, given the industry’s low utilisation levels. The benefit of a low base on demand growth will wane from Q2FY19, and cement producers may find it even more difficult to increase prices, as seen from the low YoY growth in the last few years.

Cement stocks have traded at high valuations in the past 3 years on expectation of a revival in demand growth and low capacity additions. While the revival in demand growth did not materialise, capacity additions have remained low for the past few years, keeping expectations high. Now, owing to announcements for increasing capacity addition, expectations of an up-cycle have substantially waned. We expect cement stock valuations to reflect the lower growth expectation going forward and, hence, cut our target multiples.

Our interactions with the industry suggest that producers are resorting to capacity expansions due to multiple reasons and expectation of demand growth revival is not a major factor. Key reasons for capacity expansions are increase in free cash flow and lack of other avenues to deploy the same; reduction in new plant cost, to the tune of 5-10 per cent; nearing of the government deadlines to start work on expansions; and expansion due to cap in utilisation of existing plants to maintain price discipline.

Even producers operating at sub-65 per cent utilisation are announcing capacity additions as, we believe, few players are trying to record growth through increase in capacity given that improvement in utilisation beyond industry average is difficult, particularly in the southern region, as players mostly restrict utilisation to maintain prices.