Price is a deciding factor in any asset

Rajat Jain, chief investment officer and fund manager, has been associated with Principal PNB Asset Management Company from 2000. He started his career with SBI Mutual Fund in 1989 and worked there for 11 years before moving to Principal, where he takes care of investments and portfolio strategies of the mutual fund.

Jain has a degree in mechanical engineering from the Regional Engineering College, Allahabad, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Index fund, mid-cap fund, emerging blue-chip fund and the balanced fund are some of the equity funds of Principal PNB AMC that have done well in recent years. As the CIO of the company, Jain has been following a bottom-up stock-picking strategy for investment. The mutual fund picks up companies across sectors and it has made some good bets in the past as well.

Investment strategy

For Jain, the process of stock-picking involves meeting the company officials, evaluating the business model and the sustainability of the model. Based on the analysis of the company and the market, the fund makes a forecast of the earnings in the coming years.

Though the market has become expensive of late, Jain still believes it is possible to make decent returns in the medium-term. For that one has to look for quality companies which have good earnings and growth potential. Making gains in the near-term may not be possible as the valuations have become rich.

The fund has tried to stay away from ‘me too’ buying, a temptation every asset management company falls for at some point of time. At the same time, Jain believes that ‘me too buying’ too can yield returns if the stock is available at the right price. Valuation is an important criterion and it has to be attractive and this is true in any business. Price of the asset is the deciding factor for any purchase and it is no different for equities.

While the AMC has both large-cap and mid-cap funds, Jain believes mid-caps will probably do better than large-caps in the next two to three years. At the peak level, the equity market is poised for some correction. But the correction needs not be very steep as investors are waiting to enter the market during corrections. Though the equity market might not provide returns similar to last year in 2018, investors waiting for an opportunity to buy will help the market bounce back after corrections, he believes.