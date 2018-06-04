Public provident fund (PPF) and mutual funds are popular investment avenues today. PPF has traditionally been a preferred investment option due to its tax efficiency and guaranteed returns. Whereas mutual funds as investment avenue have gained popularity among investors in the last few years.

While selecting any investment option, an investor needs to consider a lot of factors apart from returns and tax efficiency. It’s also important to take into consideration the investment time horizon, risk profile, liquidity needs and most importantly financial goals before taking any investment decision.

PPF is a long-term savings scheme, with a guaranteed return, which is fully backed by the central government. This scheme was launched to encourage savings, especially towards building a retirement corpus.

Mutual funds are investment vehicles that pool in savings of many investors and invest them in diversified instruments. Professional fund managers, who invest the money in line with the investment objective of the fund, manage them.

So, which is a better investment option – PPF or mutual funds?

Tax planning & wealth creation: One of the primary reasons, PPF is a preferred investment option is because of its tax efficiency (in terms of returns) and its eligibility for tax deduction under section 80C. But one can avail the same tax deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh by investing in ELSS (equity-linked saving scheme), with higher post-tax returns. The expected retu­rns from ELSS are higher, even after considering the proposed long-term capital gains tax of 10 per cent that has been introduced in the recent budget.

Tax planning should ideally be done with a two-pronged goal in mind. In addition to saving tax in the present, look to use tax saving as a wealth creation device for the future. While PPF is a tax efficient instrument, it’s not a great wealth creation tool, whereas ELSS offers both the above benefits – tax deductibility and wealth creation.

A financially secure and comfortable retirement is a long-term goal for most people. To understand how tax planning can help you accumulate retirement corpus, let’s take an example. Ajay, a 35-year-old doctor, wants to retire at 60 and has decided that he will need Rs 50,000 per month (in today’s time) to lead a comfortable retired life. After accounting for inflation, Ajay will have to create a retirement corpus of Rs 5.63 crore to live comfortably till 85. Kee­ping this goal in mind, he makes an annual investment of Rs 60,000 towards tax saving, in ELSS.

These investments in ELSS, help him to accumulate Rs 1.03 crore (which is about 18 per cent of the corpus need). If Ajay had invested the same amount in PPF, he would have accumulated only Rs 44 lakh (which is about 8 per cent of the corpus need). Hence, in comparison ELSS is a much better investment avenue from building a retirement corpus.

Liquidity: Investments in PPF have a lock-in period of 15 years. However, funds can be partially withdrawn from the seventh year onwards. This makes PPF a relatively illi­quid form of investment.

Mutual funds on the ot­her hand, are a more liquid form of investment. Open-ended mutual funds have no lock-in and can be liquidated at any point of time. But there may be minimal exit load charges applicable, if funds are redeemed before a specified period (usually one-three years). Hence, from a liq­uidity pe­r­spective, mutual funds are a much better investment option. Even in case of ELSS, the lock-in period is three years, which is mu­ch lower compared with PPF.

Investment time hori­zon: Investment time ho­rizon is one of the most important criteria’s, befo­re selecting an investment option. Considering the li­mitations on withdrawal, PPF is not a suitable inv­e­stment option, for short- to medium-term goals. One can allocate inve­stm­ents in PPF towards long-term goals like retir­ement. But if your time horizon is long-term (more than 5 years), it makes sense to invest in equity-oriented mutual funds. Equity as an asset class can out-perform most other asset classes in the long run.

Risk & returns: There is minimal investment risk in PPF, as it is a govern­ment-backed scheme, wi­th guaranteed returns. While, returns in PPF are guaranteed, the rate of return is not, and is subject to change every quarter. The returns from PPF ha­ve been falling over the years, with the current ra­te being 7.60 per cent per year. The rate was 12 per cent per year from 1986 to 2000. Further, even thou­gh the capital is protected in PPF, investments are not protected from inflation. After considering inflation, the real returns from PPF are very low.

If as an investor, you have a higher capacity to take risk, you would rather invest in instruments that can yield a higher post-tax and inflation-adjusted ret­urn, in comparison. Mut­ual funds offer a variety of options, in which one can invest based on one’s risk-taking capacity, behaviour towards risk and the investment objective.

Diversification: Diversification and strategic asset allocation are key factors to construct a well-balanced portfolio. Inve­stments in PPF will give an investor exposure to only debt instruments whereas mutual funds offer investments across asset classes like liquid, debt and equity. One can select the type of fund to invest in, depending on the investment objective and the strategy of the overall portfolio.

Eligibility: In terms of eligibility, only Indian resid­ents can open a PPF acco­unt. Further, an investor can only have one PPF account. The maximum amo­unt one can invest in PPF account in one financial year is Rs 1.50 lakh. In case of mutual funds, most fund houses accept investments from NRI investors as well. Also, there is no limit on the investment amount or nu­mber of accounts in case of mutual fund investments.

Even though PPF is not a bad investment option, co­nsidering the above-me­ntioned factors, mutual fu­nds have a clear advantage over PPF. But it is advisable to consult a financial advisor before selecting any investment option. A financial advisor will construct a goal-based investment stra­tegy based on your needs, financial goals, risk profile and financial situation.

(The author is a certified financial analyst, founder & chief happyness officer of HappynessFactory.in)