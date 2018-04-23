OTC biz to contribute 15-20% to revenues

We expect Indian formulators to continue to make investments to grow their domestic non-prescription business through organic and inorganic routes. It would be driven by the need to further diversify the domestic prescription business and strong fundamentals.

This strategy is in sharp contrast to some global majors looking for strategic alternatives to exit their mature consumer health business. Investments by Indian formulators are likely to be in consumer healthcare and wellness products, apart from the traditional over the counter (OTC) categories through new launches, brand extensions and switches from prescription products.

According to Business Monitor International (BMI), India’s non-prescription or OTC market contributes around 14.5 per cent to the total pharmaceutical sales and is expected to grow to $4.2 billion at a CAGR of 8.8 per cent over 2017-2022. The growth is likely to be driven by limited household affordability for frequent clinical visits, convenience of direct purchase and growing preference for self-medication for minor ailments. Also, the growth rate in the OTC segment is expected to be among the high growing Asian peers and would continue to outperform the growth rates in developed geographies.

Over the years, Indian formulators have steadily increased presence in the OTC and consumer segments through organic and inorganic routes, to diversify their domestic generic prescription businesses, while leveraging the established distribution network and sales force of the prescription business. But the current scale and profitability in the OTC segment are rather insignificant to the overall business risk profile of majority of Indian formulators.

Indian formulators Cipla Health and Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Wellness) have explored spin-offs into separate entities (but continue to hold controlling stake) to allow this business to charter its own course and tap into the growing health and wellness consciousness among the urban population. This has also attracted investments from private equity players to support incremental growth.

Large Indian formulators have expressed aspirations to build sustainable businesses with a turnover of Rs 10-15 billion over the medium term to long term. We believe Indian formulators will ramp up presence in the non-prescription business through investments in consumer healthcare and wellness products, apart from the traditional OTC product categories, through brand extensions and new launches. Furthermore, we believe the non-prescription business to contribute a solid 15-20 per cent to domestic revenues over the next five years.

However, we don’t expect Indian formulators to outwork established FMCG players in the consumer products arena. Indian FMCG players have demonstrated the ability to develop strong local market knowledge with innovative approaches to gain deep consumer insights, leading to a large diversified portfolio across several product categories and economies of scale to aggressively price products. But the product overlap is likely to be only in certain categories where formulators are likely to have a competitive edge due to better brand pull over FMCG players or portfolio gaps not adequately addressed by FMCG players.