Oil may touch $80 on US-Iran row

After trading within a range for quite some time, crude oil prices touched four-year highs last week on Iranian nuclear deal worries. Brent crude was seen touching $75 per barrel and prices moving towards $80 per barrel cannot be dismissed if the tensions between the US and Iran escalate.

The Iranian nuclear deal was brokered in 2015 with Tehran with five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – along with Germany to put an end to the uncertainties over the nuclear programme of Iran. Since Donald Trump became the US president, he has been terming the joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA) as ‘the worst deal ever’.

According to the US Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015, the US president has to certify every 90 days that Iran is implementing the JCPOA. In January, Trump warned that he would not certify compliance as per the agreement in May if Iran does not make radical changes. Once the deal collapses, the US may impose sanctions upon Iran and in retaliation Iran too may go ahead with its nuclear programme, thus further leading to escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Tensions between the signatories have been building since January, which started affecting the crude oil counter in March. Crude oil prices started moving up in the last week of March when Trump appointed hardliner John Bolton as his national security adviser, increasing chances of an end of the nuclear deal with Iran. Brent crude had hit $70 a barrel during that week.

“Iran supplies around 3.5-4 million barrels of crude oil per day into the global pool and sanctions would affect this supply. More than the real effect of the Iranian sanctions on supply, the geo-political tensions have been affecting the market sentiments,” said Hitesh Jain, analyst, commodities, India Infoline.

Last week, Brent crude futures moved up to November-2014 high of $75.47 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures too hit late-2014 highs of $69.56 a barrel.

The market is looking forward for the US decision on the deal, which is expected on May 12.

Meanwhile, the Opec and non-Opec members have been continuing their production cuts, which are now expected to continue beyond 2018. However, the US shale gas production has been increasing with the addition of oilrigs.

The US production, which used to be 8.5 million barrels per day in 2016, has gone up to 10.5 million barrels per day and the market expects that it might touch 11 million barrels per day by the end of the year. The increasing US production has actually been nullifying the effect of Opec production cuts on the prices.

“Crude has been supply-driven commodity for a long time. However, there have been some developments on the demand side of late. The recovery in the US economy and the European economies along with positive indicators from manufacturing sectors of some of the economies has been supporting the demand.

Crude oil demand has been growing by 2.75 per cent in 2017 with Asia, Europe and the US being biggest contributors to the demand. According to International Energy Agency, global oil demand is expected to rise 1.5 million barrels per day to 99.3 million barrels per day in 2018.

Jain finds that the fundamentals will support crude prices from falling even if the Iranian nuclear deal is solved amicably. But if the deal is cancelled and sanctions are imposed on Iran probably prices may see some more upside.

“In case tensions escalate, Brent prices may move towards $80 per barrel and WTI could be trading around $74 or $75 per barrel. If the parties arrive at a resolution, Brent could be trading between $65 per barrel and $68 per barrel and WTI between $60 per barrel and $64 per barrel,” said Jain.

