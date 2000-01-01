No good time or a bad time to invest

S Krishnakumar is chief investment officer (equity) of Sundaram Mutual Fund and has over 20 years of experience in the Indian equity market.

Krishnakumar, who joined Sundaram Asset Management Company as senior research analyst in December 2003, served as head of equity research from March 2004 to March 2008. Before joining Sundaram MF, he served as vice-president at Anush Shares and Securities. Prior to that Krishnakumar, holds BE (H) degree from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, was a senior engineer at Lucas TVS. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in business administration with specialisation in portfolio management.

He assumed management of Sundaram MF’s flagship fund Sundaram Select Midcap in 2012 and also manages Sundaram SMILE (a small cap fund), Sundaram Tax Saver, Micro cap Series I–X among other funds. At present, he is managing close to Rs 20,000 crore worth of equity holding at Sundaram MF.

Sundaram Select Mid-cap Fund has given one-year return of 40.8 per cent, 3-year return of 20.3 per cent and 5-year return of 26.1 per cent. Sundaram SMILE fund has given one-year return of 55.6 per cent, 3-year return of 18.8 per cent and 5-year return of 20.8 per cent.

Investment strategy

Sundaram MF focuses on mid-cap and small-cap as wealth creators while investing in mutual funds are well demonstrated in their mid-cap and small-cap funds returns. Krishnakumar and his equity research rely on internal research, which goes beyond the sale side research. He believes in meeting more companies directly and building lot of conviction on stock ideas and growth outlook for various companies that Sundaram MFs have invested. “This gives us the ability to identify stocks, which are quite small in terms of size but have potential to exhibit significant and steady growth,” Krishnakumar said. Further, scouting for new investment ideas the fund house led by Krishnakumar has its eye on listed companies in the market cap segment below Rs 5,000 crore. At present, there are 400 companies under research coverage by the in-house research team and 250 companies under active coverage with quarterly management visits according to the fund house. The top management to discuss firm wide investment and operational risks conducts a monthly risk review.

Market risks are managed through absolute and active exposure norms/limits to various factors such as asset class, sector, theme, duration, marketcap and style; market risk is monitored at both security and fund portfolio levels. Krishnakumar’s top stock picks include Bajaj Finserv, SRF and Ashok Leyland.