More pressure building up

After moving in sideways range for more than eight sessions, the Nifty witnessed a correction last week, losing a net 210 points, but it lost 333 points from the high of 10,929 it had touched on Tuesday. Even as the Nifty corrected, mid-cap indices managed to float around. This can give a feeling that mid-caps are also on their way to bounce, but before reaching such conclusion, it would be better for one to look at the medium-term performance of mid-cap indices.

Most mid-cap indices and stocks have seen sharp correction in the last four months. Since they have corrected far more than the Nifty, even a bit of short-covering will lead to their outperformance. After two sessions of outperformance, mid-cap stocks underperformed on Friday. It is very likely that given the market volatility, midcaps would underperform the market over the next 12 months. At the same time, they could outperform in various phases. This might create the setting for traders to get trapped again in mid-cap stocks.

The biggest trouble with mid-cap stocks is that they move up by stairs and come down by escalators. More than the price, time-wise corrections in these stocks are extremely long and if one’s capital gets stuck in them, the overall return on equity investment would come down.

In news flows, the Karnataka poll results or the subsequent developments fell far short of market expectations. Anyway, the market now wants the event to be finally out of its way.

In international news flow, rising oil prices remained as a negative news for India, and given the fact the rupee has also come under pressure, macro headwinds have increased and that is probably the reason some large-cap stocks came under pressure last week.

Also, the yield on ten-year US Treasury bonds increased further and crossed the 3 per cent mark. This will bring pressure on yields of other countries, including India, but as this increasing yield is also indicative of strengthening US economy, it could lead to higher IT spending there. This may help IT stocks outperform, which, in turn, will take some pressure off the Nifty.

Mort short-term indicators have, after moving in sideways direction, come into the sell mode, but they are still placed in positive territory. Only when they move into negative territory would it become a major bearish signal.

The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) has given sell signals on the daily charts and is placed in positive territory. On the weekly charts of it, a sell signal has emerged, but it is also placed in positive territory. The 12-day rate of change (ROC) has given a bearish signal as it moves southward into negative territory.

Some extreme short-term indicators, which had been moving in equilibrium territory, have turned southward and entered oversold territory. It has to be seen these indicators stay in oversold territory for more time. If they do, it would be taken as a bearish signal. Bearish formations have appeared on weekly candle stick charts but they need to be confirmed with more black candles. It seems those formations would appear in the early part of the week.

Coming to short-term support and resistance levels, the first major support for the Nifty comes at 10,520, after which a minor support is there at 10,440. In case the Nifty breaks this level, its southern movement would gain pace and the index could come close to its strong support range of 10,260, where some of the medium-term support giving averages are currently placed. The trouble for bulls is that whether a medium-term lower top has formed or not, if the Nifty moves below 10,260 it would be a confirmation of the down move.

Any upward movement of Nifty would face resistance at 10,775, after which the strongest resistance would come at 10,929, which is the high the index formed last Tuesday. The resistance would come both from traders who are holding their positions and from the fresh long positions that were created when a short break-out happened. It would be better for traders to stay light on the long side as the broader market indices and market breadth may stay under pressure.

