Look for quality growth, right price

Pankaj Murarka, a fund veteran, founded Renaissance Investment Managers in 2016. Renaissance, which provides portfolio management services, manages a mid-cap fund and a multi-cap fund. It has also launched a category 3 Alternative Investment Fund.

Murarka started his career with UTI Mutual Fund in 1997. He was a portfolio manager there until 2003. He was with Motilal Oswal Financial Services for a year as vice-president. He then moved to Rare Enterprise as VP and portfolio manager for the next two years before joining Merill Lynch as its India portfolio manager.

In 2009 he moved to Axis Asset Management Company. For the next seven years, as the head of equities, he managed three equity funds with assets of about Rs 3,750 crore.

Investment strategy

While his investment strategy would have evolved during the course of his long career, he follows a broader philosophy while identifying and assessing an investee company.

“The philosophy can be summarized as ‘SQGARP,’ which stands for Sustainable Quality Growth at Reasonable Price. Companies that qualify this yardstick are those which can deliver healthy superior growth over a period of five to seven years,” said Murarka.

Such companies should have a healthy growth of 1.5 to 2x growth of the GDP as well as superior growth in the industry. Their revenue and profit growth should be higher than the industry’s aggregate growth. Free cash flow levels, return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) are also some of the key elements in assessing the health and quality of a company.

Equally important is corporate governance and expertise of the management. This could be assessed by analysing the company’s cost competitiveness, sustainable competitive edge, business plans, execution capability and also how it treats its minority shareholders.

Top picks

Murarka has several multi-baggers to his credit during his two-decade old career. The Axis AMC investment made in 2011 in Eicher Motors has grown 30 times, Amara Raja Batteries has provided 15x returns since 2011 and United Spirits gave 6x returns within four years.