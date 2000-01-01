Look for firms with low capital gearing

Jinesh Gopani, fund manager and head of equity at Axis Mutual Fund, has over 17 years’ of capital markets experience to his credit. An MMS in finance from Mumbai University, Gopani joined Axis Asset Management from Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company. That was in 2009. Before that he had stints with brokerages like Voyager India Capital, Emkay Share & Stock Brokers and Networth Stock Broking, in various capacities.

At Axis Mutual Fund, Gopani manages Axis Long Term Equity Fund and Axis Focused 25 Fund. Soon, he will also be managing Axis Growth Opportunities Fund, a new fund offer that will invest in both domestic and foreign securities.

Axis Long Term Equity Fund has, since inception, given a return of 19.35 per cent against the benchmark’s return of 11.76 per cent, while the last five years’ return is 26.96 per cent against the benchmark return of 19.97 per cent.

Axis Focused 25 Fund has, since inception, given a return of 19.31 per cent against the benchmark return of 15.16 per cent. Its last five years’ return is 22.73 per cent against the benchmark return of 17.82 per cent.

As can be seen, both the funds have given superior returns to investors when tested against benchmark indices.

Investment strategy

As far as his investment strategy goes, Gopani looks to identify companies with sustainable earnings growth potential, credible management and good corporate governance practices. According to Morningstar, “From a financial standpoint, he looks for companies with low capital gearing and strong balance sheets. While valuations are looked at on an absolute basis as well as relative to the stock’s 10-year history, he can tend to invest in stocks that are slightly expensive in relative terms as long as they meet their internal quality and growth criterion.”

Gopani believes long-term stock pickers get good chance in a steady market rather than in a big bull market, where valuations are high. It is better to be cautious in stock selection than going all out to be bullish.

Though Gopani manages multi-cap funds, he is more comfortable with large-cap stocks than mid-caps and small-caps. “Wherever we are comfortable with the business model, where we have clarity of earnings coming further, and there is a correction of 10-15 per cent, we are buyers there (mid- and small-caps). But, we are not aggressively going out and buying,” he once said.

Top picks

According to Morningstar, some of the top picks of Gopani are Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi and Eicher Motors.