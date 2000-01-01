Leave index alone

Most investors look at the benchmark indices to know how the stock market is faring, and accordingly take a call on entering or exiting the market. But buying or selling in tune with the index moves has its pitfalls.

For instance, take the course of the Nifty-50 this year. The key index had hit a peak of 11,171 points on January 29, but began slipping back since, triggering a panicky phase in the market. After four months of slippery-slope journey, the index finally closed at 10,736 on May 31. This represents a drop of just 435 points, or 3.89 per cent. An under-4 per cent correction in four months hardly qualifies for a correction in equity market parlance.

But the benchmark index cunningly hides the damage suffered by stocks across the spectrum in this calendar year. A look at the rest of the indices—based on both sectors and market capitalisation—and the net asset value of mutual fund schemes investing in mid-cap stocks, will reveal a starkly different picture. These suffered far more dent than the Nifty.

In short, the main index has failed to reflect the pain, fear and turmoil that investors have faced in the last four months.

This is not the first time the Nifty has deflected the broader market trend. The last quarter of 2017 also saw a similar situation, but in the reverse order. Then, the Nifty was hardly gaining weight when the mid-caps were flying and investors’ wealth was soaring. In this case, the Nifty failed to capture the raging euphoria in the market.

What happened last Thursday will amply show how the Nifty can fool the investor community. A sudden gain of 121 points in the index that day had nothing to do with company fundamentals, but all to do with short positions getting covered as the May series derivative contracts expired.

But the elation or dejection over Nifty’s moves can prove costly for retail investors when the buy or sell stocks based on the index mood. Retail investors often forget that the benchmark indices are not made of the whole equity market, but are formed by a limited number of stocks that are leaders in key industrial sectors. Compa-nies are taken on the index for their characteristics like market capitalisation, liquidity, frequency of trade and so on. The indices only give one a rough idea of how the broader economy is doing.

But retail investors tend to have an obsession with the short-term moves of the Nifty or Sensex. Typically, on a day the Nifty moves up, they would check if the stocks in their portfolios have kept pace. If not, disappointment takes over them. But they seldom appreciate the fact that Sensex’s or Nifty’s moves have nothing to do with their portfolio values.

For them, it will be more useful to look at the broader market indices, which have a larger representation of stocks. Even this would mean investors getting trapped into the law of averages before making their investment decisions.

It is important for investors to detach themselves from the index trap, especially in view of the enfolding market scenario. Over the next 12 months, the Nifty could move in a direction opposite to the broader market. This calls for investors reviewing their portfolios based on stock and industry specifics rather than by Nifty moves. Many promising stocks in one’s portfolio may not move in tandem with the Nifty as they could be facing temporary headwinds.

To explain, last year, an investor holding IT stocks would have sold them had he compared them with the Nifty, since IT stocks were then underperforming the Nifty. But a year down the line, many IT stocks, especially mid-caps, have delivered more than 80 per cent return.

The prospects of a company rest not on its averages, but its management quality and operational environment. So, why should one sell an Infosys or a TCS just because the Nifty is going below 10,000? These firms are into sound businesses and their stocks should be sold only when they start faltering as a company or a sector. Similarly, how will the performance of a metal company improve if the Nifty crosses the 11,000-mark? The metal will shine only when China, not Nifty, moves up.

So, investors should not get carried away when the Sensex or Nifty crosses a milestone and the media goes gaga about it.

Another trend seen in the Indian stock market is that when a rally starts, a view is circulated on Dalal Street that it is time to sell defensive stocks and buy cyclicals (and vice-versa when there is a dip in the economy). No doubt, when the economy recovers cyclical stocks, which are essentially dependent on capital expenditure, would see a turn in fortunes. But a rise in cyclical stocks does not mean that stocks from sectors like fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) will do badly. In fact, FMCG firms should also do well when the economy improves. If they are going to do well, why should one sell them?

A look at the long-term price-earnings charts of FMCG companies shows that the multiples and valuations of most of them keep going up, as these companies have rarely raised capital and probably will never do. Over a period their earnings will increase. That’s why selling a good FMCG stock is a bad idea at any point in time.

The market is likely to see re-rating in many stocks over the next one year. Mid-cap companies with lofty valuations will go back to the levels where they deserve to be. Probably, the government’s tight scrutiny of auditors, started around two years back, is beginning to show results. The exit of an auditor of a beverages company, leading to over 50 per cent crash in its stocks, is just the beginning. It will spread further. Already the stocks of many companies, where auditors have raised objections a couple of years back, are in focus and have lost considerable ground.

So, it is time to forget the Nifty and focus on each company and the business environment it operates in, along with the quality of its management. Otherwise, despite all the uncertainty battering the global market, the Nifty may still scale new highs but leave one’s portfolio poorer by a half.

(Rajiv Nagpal is consulting editor, Financial Chronicle)