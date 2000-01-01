Lead prices to rise as fundamentals support further upside

Lead prices have seen high volatility since the beginning of the year, especially in May. If lead goes by last year’s trend, more upside is expected in the metal on the back of strong fundamentals. In 2017, lead prices in the London Metal Exchange (LME) had gained 24 per cent while prices had moved 30 per cent from its January lows of $2,006 per tonne in LME to 6-year high of $2,620 per tonne in October.
Further by February, prices moved towards $2,685 per tonne. Chinese crackdown on polluting industries and smelters has been tightening supply in the lead market. China accounts for around 60 per cent of primary lead supply.
The Chinese government had ramped up environmental inspections on factories and mining sites, especially during winter, as part of its stringent smog-busting measures. Some of the highly polluting industries were asked to shutter and work on correcting their pollution levels.
The crackdown brought down the stock levels in LME as well as the Shanghai Exchange. “LME lead stocks are 64 per cent down from their 2012 levels. In 2012, the stock stood at 388,275 tonnes and has dropped to 133,475 tonnes. Since the beginning of 2018, stocks are down 6 per cent,” said Hareesh V, head, commodity research, Geofin Comtrade.
Consultancy Wood Mackenzie has made a forecast that this year there would be a lead deficit of 115,000 tonnes in the market and it would be 56,000 tonnes in 2019. 2017 saw deficit of 119,000 tonnes. On the other hand, demand from the auto sector has been robust. The global transition towards electric vehicles will remain a major factor supporting consumption of lead in the medium to long term.
But after February prices suffered a sharp fall and touched $2,241 per tonne by May 2, 2018. The bullish sentiments in the market were dampened by the late February delivery of 22,125 tonnes of metal to LME warehouses in Antwerp. The arrival of fresh stocks saw the shortfall in LME warehouses shrinking. Some of the lead smelters in China, which were forced to stop operations, had re-opened and some were seeking permission for resumption of operations. This saw both supplies and sentiments improving.
But in May prices once again started rallying and a $200 rally was witnessed as prices recovered to a three-month high of $2,442 per tonne. Investors who were concerned about the potential shortage of the metal were seen selling zinc and buying lead. The increased demand from investors saw prices surging in May.
Going ahead, market watchers expect prices to move up as the fundamentals support further upside. “The supply tightness in the metal will remain and the demand too will be robust. If prices break $2,500 level, it can move towards $2,700 and $2,800. Lead has a strong support at $2,300 and $2,200,’ said Jateen Trivedi, technical research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.
Meanwhile, the movement in the US dollar and the trade war between China and the US will be factors that would influence lead prices as well as base metal prices in the coming months.