Lead prices to rise as fundamentals support further upside

Lead prices have seen high volatility since the beginning of the year, especially in May. If lead goes by last year’s trend, more upside is expected in the metal on the back of strong fundamentals. In 2017, lead prices in the Lo­ndon Metal Exchange (LME) had gained 24 per cent while prices had moved 30 per cent from its January lows of $2,006 per tonne in LME to 6-year high of $2,620 per tonne in October.

Further by February, prices moved towards $2,685 per to­nne. Chinese crackdown on polluting industries and sme­lters has been tightening supply in the lead market. China accounts for around 60 per cent of primary lead supply.

The Chinese government had ramped up environmental inspections on factories and mining sites, especially during winter, as part of its stringent smog-busting measures. Some of the highly polluting industries were asked to shutter and work on correcting their pollution levels.

The crackdown brought down the stock levels in LME as well as the Shanghai Ex­change. “LME lead stocks are 64 per cent down from their 2012 levels. In 2012, the sto­ck stood at 388,275 tonnes and has dropped to 133,475 to­nnes. Since the beginning of 2018, stocks are down 6 per cent,” said Hareesh V, head, commodity research, Geofin Comtrade.

Consultancy Wood Macke­n­zie has made a forecast that this year there would be a lead deficit of 115,000 tonnes in the market and it would be 56,000 tonnes in 2019. 2017 saw deficit of 119,000 tonnes. On the other hand, demand from the auto sector has been robust. The global tr­ansition towards electric vehicles will remain a major factor supporting consumption of lead in the medium to long term.

But after February prices suffered a sharp fall and tou­ched $2,241 per tonne by May 2, 2018. The bullish sentime­nts in the market were dampened by the late February delivery of 22,125 tonnes of metal to LME warehouses in Antwerp. The arrival of fresh stocks saw the shortfall in LME warehouses shrinking. Some of the lead smelters in China, which we­re forced to stop opera­tions, had re-opened and some were seeking permission for resu­mption of operations. This saw both su­pplies and sentiments improving.

But in May prices on­ce ag­a­in started rallying and a $200 rally was witnessed as prices recovered to a three-month high of $2,442 per to­nne. In­v­e­stors who were concerned about the potential shortage of the metal were se­en selling zinc and buying le­ad. The inc­reased demand from investors saw prices surging in May.

Going ahead, market wa­tchers expect prices to move up as the fundamentals support further upside. “The supply tightness in the metal will remain and the demand too will be robust. If prices break $2,500 level, it can move tow­ards $2,700 and $2,800. Lead has a strong support at $2,300 and $2,200,’ said Jat­een Triv­edi, technical resear­ch analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.

Meanwhile, the movement in the US dollar and the trade war between China and the US will be factors that would influence lead prices as well as base metal prices in the coming months.

sangeethag@mydigitalfc.com