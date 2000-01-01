Jeera prices to remain subdued in October

Jeera prices have been falling in the past two months on lower export demand and higher arrivals in the market. The commodity will continue to be in the correction mode in October as well, but is expected to move up as the new crop is sown.

Prices have been going through ups and downs since the beginning of the year. Between January and March, prices had dropped almost 30 per cent as the new season crop was arriving in the market. According to estimates, Gujarat, the largest jeera producer, harvested around 288,000 tonnes of the commodity and this was 45.5 per cent higher than last year. The bigger crop was supported by higher acreage and favourable climate.

Higher production saw prices falling to Rs 16,000 per quintal during the period. Lower prices increased demand for Indian jeera in the international market. Moreover, as the output from Syria and Turkey were expected to be lower due to internal conflicts, India was the only source for jeera, said Ritesh Kumar Sahu, fundamental analyst, agri commodities, Angel Broking.

As per the commerce department, India exported 88,865 tonnes of jeera in seed and powder forms in April-July, up 76 per cent against last year’s exports of 50,455 tonnes.

As exports surged, prices started moving up. Between April and July, jeera futures had surged more than 35 per cent. As prices touched Rs 20,500 per quintal, demand in both domestic and export markets started tapering. During August-September, prices were seen correcting and jeera futures fell about 7.3 per cent or Rs 1,500 per quintal.

Higher stock levels too worked against prices. Due to good production, arrivals too remained high and traders in the physical market had sufficient stocks. Arrivals between July and September have been higher by 84 per cent against arrivals during the same period last year. During the quarter, 31,860 tonnes of jeera arrived in the market against 17,300 tonnes in the same period last year.

“Currently, jeera futures are in a correction mode in line with the seasonal trend and are expected to trade lower in October mainly due to higher stocks and expectation of drop in exports volume. In the physical market, stockists have started to clear stocks before the new sowing season starts in next two months,” said Sahu.

“We expect jeera to correct further to Rs 18,300 per quintal in the next two months from the current Rs 18,970 per quintal due to higher availability, sufficient stocks and slowdown of exports,” he added.

However, being a rabi crop, next season jeera sowing will start soon. As per the data from Indian meteorological department (IMD), rains in majority of jeera growing districts of Gujarat and Rajasthan have been deficient till now. Rains during monsoon season have an impact on the crop. “Deficient rains in jeera producing areas in monsoon in Gujarat and Rajasthan may support prices. By November, prices can start moving up depending upon the sowing data and crop estimates,” said Sahu.

