Industrial credit stagnant at Rs 27L crore

In May, scheduled commercial banks posted non-food credit growth of 11.1 per cent; industrial, services, retail and agri credits grew by 1.4 per cent, 21.9 per cent, 18.6 per cent and 6.4 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

The services sector continues to outperform for the ninth consecutive month since September, with robust credit growth of around 22 per cent YoY for May while it has been consistently reporting double-digit growth on a YoY basis over the past five months. Owing to this strong growth, share of services in total credit grew to 26.3 per cent in May from 24 per cent a year ago and 25 per cent in December 2017. In this vertical, NBFCs, wholesale trade and professional services continue to witness higher credit demand while shipping, tourism, hotels & restaurants sub-segments continue to contract.

Within industrial credit, medium industries’ expansion in credit book continues for the second straight month after a prolonged phase of contraction. A pickup in large industry as well as micro & small industries was relatively slow at 1.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent YoY, respectively.

Slower credit demand persists in industrial. The power sector continues to contract in the range of 1-3 per cent YoY and roads shrank at 4.9 per cent. For the first five months of 2018, roads contracted by 6.5 per cent. A few big-ticket size projects have stalled for want of financial closure, thereby reflecting poor credit growth for roads. Overall, industrial grew 1.4 per cent with petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels at +19.7 per cent YoY and textiles expanded at +5.6 per cent YoY, supporting industrial credit growth.

Overall, lackluster activity in industrial credit persists as lack of fresh investments leads to slower credit growth. In the past three years, quantum of total industrial credit remains stagnant at Rs 27 lakh crore.

Retail credit continues to expand in the range of 18-20 per cent. In May 2018, credit grew by 19 per cent. In the secured credit category, large-ticket housing credits grew at a faster pace at 23 per cent and in un-secured credits, personal loans & credit cards grew at around 32 per cent YoY. Personal loans now constitute 26.2 per cent of total retail credit from 23.5 per cent in May 2017.

Growth momentum in retail credit continues in housing credits; in housing credit (including priority sector lending) and non-priority sector lending housing credit (large-ticket credit) grew at 16 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively. Vehicular credit growth was in the range of 9-11 per cent. Priority sector lending grew 6.2 per cent YoY with agriculture & allied activities and micro & small enterprises comprising a major portion of priority sector lending credit.

Private sector banks, such as HDFC, IndusInd and Kotak Mahindra, with a focus on the retail segment would continue to perform better in terms of balance sheet expansion pace, given strong retail credit demand.