Indices to shed more weight

A trouble with the equity market is that people always look for reasons behind the market moves. It then becomes incumbent on the market players to assign a reason according to one’s ability and understanding, never mind it is right or wrong. However, investors have to bear in mind that equity markets essentially move on two drivers; earnings and liquidity. Of the two, liquidity had been the driving force of the Indian market—as well of global markets—for the last many months and that had taken valuations to unsustainable levels, especially of mid-cap stocks.

When valuation becomes irrational and stocks consequently corrects, everyone looks for an assignable reason. This time the long-term capital gain tax has become a convenient “assignable reason.” There was nothing in the tax that warranted panic selling. The tax was largely expected and, more or less, priced in. Besides, the government has allowed grand-fathering of the tax, with no retrospective imposition. All the long-term gains made till January 31 have been saved from any tax liability. Still there was a panic reaction in the market on Friday.

Now let’s come to another aspect; how long will this correction last, given that even after a 5 per cent index level correction in the mid-cap space, stocks in this segment are still quite expensive.Most likely, mid-cap and small-cap stocks are going to see correction for a few more days before a consolidation comes through.

That takes us to another aspect. An operative maxim of the market, at least for the last six months, has been “buy on dips”. So, will this corrective phase be used for buying? Unlikely. Most probably, since the market has started to fall, traders and investors will expect the market to fall further and try to guess about the bottom. If you are a trader, yes, make an attempt to time the market, but if you are an investor, please do not make any attempt to time the market. Instead, look for good quality stocks where the earnings recovery has started, as the correction has brought down valuations to reasonable levels.

Investors also have to remember that just because a stock has corrected 20 per cent from its recent peak, it does not become a good buy. A stock is good only when its valuations are good.

The international market is seeing a trend change. The rising bond yields, which till now seemed an emerging markets phenomena, has also started happening in the developed markets. This means that asset allocation to equity might come down globally and flows would start shifting to debt. Consequently, global equity markets may start correcting. When that happens, the emerging markets will see way more correction than the developed markets. If oil prices stay at elevated levels, then markets like India might suffer more than other emerging markets, which are not so dependent on oil imports. And the longevity of the correction will be decided by the currency market. Any major weakness in the currency markets will prolong the corrective phase.

Most oscillator charts have given sell signals or are close to giving such signals. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) on the daily chart is now in positive territory but has turned southward after giving a sell signal. The 12-day rate of change (ROC), which had been showing weakness, has taken a sharp southern turn, though it is still in the positive territory. Its movement into negative territory will be the first indication that the correction is slowing and bottoming.

Extreme short-term indicators have, after moving sideways in overbought territory for long, slipped sharply. Most of them are in equilibrium territory and close to their earlier support levels. The probability of them breaking these levels and moving into oversold territory in day or two is high. It has to be seen whether they move sideways after reaching oversold territory.

The first resistance to the Nifty, in any attempt to move up, would come at 10,850 points, after which 10,940 is another tough resistance level. The first support range for the Nifty comes at 10,650. The next support level would come at 10,500 as a consolidation move. Traders need to keep an eye on the mid-cap index. If it suffers a major dent, it might drag the Nifty also down with it in the short-term.

