'India could be fastest growing among Ems

India’s reasonably large profit pools, from the listed equity market perspective, are in sectors such as IT, Energy, Pharma, Auto and Materials sectors, says Chocka-lingam Narayanan, head-research (equities), BNP Paribas Asset Management India, in an interview to Sangeetha G. Excepts:

IMF has predicted slower global economic growth for 2019. How do you foresee the equity market movement in 2019?

Unlike the situation in the decade of 2000s, India accounts for one of the highest contributors to incremental demand across a wide basket of bulk commodities, particularly energy, i.e, crude, coal etc. In addition to that, the country’s reasonably large profit pools from the listed equity market perspective are in sectors such as IT, Energy, Pharma, Auto and Materials sectors. In that sense, given the developments on trade wars, US Fed rate movement, etc. we don't see the equity markets being entirely decoupled from any major slowdown in the developed markets.

Having said that, we are likely to have volatile moves in the market in 1HCY2019 due to macro events, we believe equity markets will be supported due to strong earnings recovery. And hence, we do not expect large corrections in equity markets.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to go slower with interest rate hikes in 2019. Do you anticipate an increased flow of funds to emerging markets, including India?

Longer term growth outlook and demographics look strong for Emerging markets (EMs). India is likely to be amongst the fastest growing among the EMs. We believe that if we have a stable government formation in 2019, coupled with earnings recovery, it can lead to an increase in FII flows into India during 2019.

The Fed has indicated two more rate hikes in 2019 as against an expectation of three earlier. As a result, we believe FIIs may look at emerging markets more seriously in 2019.

Foreign investors (FIIs) flows turned positive on a monthly basis over the last two months. Our sense is that emerging markets may make a comeback this year given 1) Softening of rate hike cycle in US leading to incremental weakening of USD which could be positive for EM equity markets in general; 2) The valuation gap vis-a-vis the growth rates and currencies, for some countries including India. In that sense, India is positioned well. The upcoming election though remains a key event and foreign investors may want to re-look at the Indian markets in a more meaningful manner once this event is behind us.

How will the slower growth projection in China impact India in particular?

We have a large current account deficit with China at a trade level, which both the countries are trying to bridge. In case, there is a slowdown in China, we would not be surprised if the corporates there also start to look for overseas markets. In that context, India presents a good opportunity. We have already seen some of them being large players in segments like telecom hardware, investments into the internet, etc. and this trend could extend into areas like even infrastructure.

Considering the fact that FIIs and DIIs were playing a major role in the market movement, how do you evaluate their interest in Indian equity markets in 2019?

Post a relatively anaemic single-digit earnings growth for the past few years, we see that in FY19E, we could see around 12-14% earnings growth (in line with long term average of 14%) at Nifty level. For FY20E, on the back of more benign credit quality issues in the corporate book, we could see some improved earnings from banks and that could potentially take the FY20E more towards the 18%+ levels. Whenever there is earnings delivery, we see a likely increase in interest from both FIIs and DIIs. We believe, given low penetration of equities amongst Indian households, the increase in financialisation of savings and improved earnings outlook will be drivers for stable flows from Domestic investors into equities.

In the Indian context, how do you see the Lok Sabha elections affecting the equity market movement?

Our study of general elections since 1984 suggests that, in the short run, elections may add some volatility to the markets, however, in the medium term markets aren’t severely impacted by an election outcome. We also observe that the returns are fairly healthy in three/six months post elections if there is a majority or a strong coalition. We see the following reasons for the same: Since 1991 all the governments in power, post-elections have carried forward the economic reform agenda, albeit at a different pace; Since 1999, the coalition (strong) government which has completed a full term, has added very little uncertainty to the markets; Thrust on infrastructure (roads, power, ports, airports, telecom) has been a core agenda of all the past governments.

Considering the different post-poll scenarios, how do you evaluate the impact on the markets?

Given that it’s going to be an election year, we cannot wish away the volatility; however, (as already highlighted above), we believe that earnings recovery, albeit delayed, will take centre stage post elections. The second half of the calendar year is likely to be driven by earnings delivery. In some sense, a move from the single digit earnings growth seen in the past few years, towards the long term average levels (two decade average of 13%), is likely to result in the multiples trading at a premium vs the average to reflect the improved growth. In this context, we see a reasonable year for equities amidst the volatility. In such an environment, stock selection is likely to be crucial and can make a large difference to equity portfolios.

Now that the December quarter is over, do you anticipate the earnings growth of India Inc to have bettered?

While at the outset, we have seen some traction in earnings in the December quarter for most sectors, at the broader Nifty level, it is likely to be masked by the large inventory losses that anticipated by the Oil marketing companies. In that sense, Nifty earnings maybe relatively flat. However, if we look at Nifty on the ex-energy basis, the earnings are likely to be more in the teens. Further, in the first fortnight of the results season, we have seen the heavyweights delivering more beats to the street expectations and to that extent, this trend looks largely intact.

What are sectors that have a favourable outlook?

We are more focused towards domestic consumption stories, B2C businesses and around financials. B2C NBFCs are where we are finding some value now as they were very expensive 6-12 months ago.

Consumer staples led by rural consumption recovery, consumer discretionary due to GST and a pickup in the urban spending. We are finding more opportunities in earnings growth stories on the domestic side of the market and that is where we are focusing. One of the other focus is the Cement sector. Affordable rural housing is very cement incentive and that is one sector which we are keenly watching for. However, Cement is also impacted by urban housing slowdown