Identify fast growing companies

Anand Shah manages the investment team at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. As the head of investments and deputy chief executive officer, he is also responsible for the performance of onshore portfolios managed and offshore mandates sub-advised by the business. Being deputy CEO, he oversees the sales team as well.

He has over 17 years of experience in asset management and handling diverse portfolios in dynamic markets. His strong leadership and ability to inspire his teams have proved to be significant tools for portfolio growth and development across organisations.

Prior to joining BNP Asset Management in 2011, Shah was head of equities at Canara Robeco Asset Management, where he oversaw a number of high-performing equity funds, including the Canara Robeco Equity Diversified–Growth Fund, which won many awards. Shah’s other senior roles in India included as co-head of equities at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund for over a year. Prior to that he was vice-president for investments at Kotak Mutual Fund from May 2000 to December 2006.

Shah is a recipient of the ‘CIO of the Year’ award for the years 2014 and 2015 from Asia Asset Management magazine. Academically, he holds a post graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and a BE degree from the Regional Engineering College, Surat.

Investment strategy

Shah does thorough research with the help of his team before taking an investment call. He also relies on data analysis to figure out winners even if the overall outlook of a particular sector doesn’t look encouraging. This has helped him to resist the temptation to invest in metals, as growth in China has been slowing down, and pick some good companies in the real estate and construction sector where the outlook has been negative for long.

He also weighs a stock’s risk managing capacity before investing, as fund managers have no control over risks like interest rate hike by the central bank or other external factors.

He also believes in paying a premium for a good business, which can be more effective than buying a cheaper one in terms of valuation but has an inferior business.

He sticks to the fundamentals of his investment philosophy of going for companies having superior earnings growth rate and sustainable competitive advantage over a period of time. Shah also weighs the quality of the management and leadership, integrity and valuation of companies while investing.

He tries to identify sectors that are growing faster than the GDP and then looks for the fastest growing companies within that sector with a sustainable competitive advantage.