Have some put option in portfolio

After a long time Nifty traders felt that they were better placed than traders who focus on individual stock futures. The reason: traders with long position in the Nifty were the only one who were able to log in gains. The rest were in trouble as large number of stocks closed the day and week in the red territory.

When this kind of movement is witnessed, question arises that while the broader market is correcting till when the Nifty can continue to perform and that lead to higher tendency to take short position. Now this should be avoided because, sometime just a few large bank stocks, as happened on last Thursday, can keep the Nifty in the green territory, while the rest of the market might be tanking. Thus traders get caught on the wrong foot as happened on Friday as short covering took the Nifty to a new high. As far as strategy for a week, where expiry of contract is going to take place volatility is bound to come. Whether it comes in two trading sessions or one is a different issue. The best strategy would be to focus on what will happen to the market after the budget and get ready for the post-budget moves.

Given that almost everyone has exposure to mid- and small-caps, it would be better that traders look to create hedge buy, either buying put option of the individual stock or if that is not in the future and options category than trader should look to take exposure to the Nifty put option from February series. As we are sitting at elevated levels, even a bit of disappointment would lead to a higher than normal corrections. At this point of time, out of money, out options are not very expensive. So traders can look to buy out of money put option of both the Nifty and the Bank Nifty indices.

Having exposure to the Bank Nifty would also act as a partial hedge for exposure to non-banking financial space, which again is sector that has high retail exposure. As far as the banking space is concerned, after a long time it has been showing some signs of strength in terms of its relative move to the Nifty. So, traders can look to go for covered call strategy. But in case of this, to protect from extreme losses, they can buy some out of money put option as purchasing a perfect hedge with close to one option will not leave any scope of decent return traders.

Yes, it leaves a place for loss, but that’s the risk traders need to take to money through options trading. As far as the IT sector is concerned, the upward movement that started week before last continues and macro formation on most charts are indication that the sector is likely to remain bullish to neutral. In case of individual stocks, traders can look to for covered call strategy and also some out of money call options can be bought on day when IT index opens with gap and sustains that gap for first hour of trading.

