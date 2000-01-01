Go by fundamentals and quality

Jinesh Gopani, head of equities at Axis Asset Management Company, has more than a decade’s experience in the capital market. In his prior role, Jinesh was fund manager at Birla Sun Life Asset management Company. He has also been a senior research analyst at Voyager India Capital.

Investment strategy: Jinesh primarily follows a bottom-up stock selection approach with a minimum two-three year view on stocks. He has a bias towards companies that offer growth with strong fundamentals and high quality. The portfolio construct is benchmark agnostic while maintaining prudent diversification across sectors and companies.

“We derive a fair value for all our stocks and our investment decisions are driven based on this value. The decision to sell also plays a critical role in realising gains at appropriate junctures. The fund aims to maintain a nimble and liquid portfolio of stocks that can sail through the up/downturns of economic cycle,” says Jinesh.

Top picks: This strategy has worked for him, helping his funds reap good gains. For example, in the small-cap space, there was a Rs 700-crore market capital firm that was into the consumer durables segment. It had an impeccable management. Unfortunately, the company went into the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) for some reason and it took 10 years for it to come out of BIFR. The good thing was the company did not take any loan and tried to manage it from internal accruals. When it came out of BIFR, the market cap went from Rs 100 crore to Rs 700 crore and that is where Jinesh entered, as its story seemed promising. Today, the company boasts of a Rs 10,000-12,000 crore market cap and has been delivering on an average 25 per cent growth in both top line and bottom line, and extremely good return on equity (RoE) of 70 per cent.

Another investment success was a two-wheeler company that he had spotted in 2010 that had a market cap of $1.5 billion. Today, the stock has a market value of $13-14 billion and continues to remain in his portfolio.

Similarly, on the large-cap side, his nine-year-old investments in two private sector retail banks have compounded at 20-25 per cent. On the same lines, his team spotted a consumer durable focussed NBFC when its market cap was Rs 4,000-5,000 crore and now is almost around Rs 90,000 crore.

There are four principles that define Axis Mutual Fund’s investment philosophy---strong corporate governance/strong promoter pedigree; secular growth rate of the sector (which is anywhere around 1.5 to 2x of GDP); strong business model which demonstrates its pricing power in the product category and the business it is in; and ultimately good RoE’s and cash flows. The fund house’s typical investment horizon is three to five years and it believes that over diversification can be a lag on performance. So, it restricts to 30-35 stocks at best, which forms the core portfolio of all its schemes.