Giving in to festive mood

Research reports from brokerage houses come out in full force twice in a year. First during Diwali and then at the start of a new calendar year. As we move into the Diwali week, we are already flooded with special reports on Diwali picks. Check your inbox, and then spam, to know about the stocks that fits the occasion.

This year, such reports from local broking houses are almost treble those of last year. Surprisingly, some foreign brokerages, too, have ventured into the ‘business’ this year.

There could be two reasons for this overwhelming flow of analyses. First is the overall bullish mood on the Street, with broader indices at or near their record high. The second reason is that the mid-cap segment is booming and so the demand for stock ideas is pretty high. So it is relatively easy to sell an idea of a stock priced lower in terms of absolute value—intrinsic worth based on projected cash flows—though its actual valuation might not be cheap.

This raises a question. Should one buy a stock because a festival or end of a calendar year is approaching or because the valuation is cheap?

The obvious answer would be cheap valuation. If valuation is the criterion, what has Diwali got to do with it?

Probably, in the pre-1992 days, when Indian investors alone were permitted to invest in the stock market and the whole broking set-up was controlled by a handful of locals for whom new year used to start with Diwali, the festival held some relevance. But in today’s world, where global financial flows are determined largely by the US Federal Reserve, a festival or new year does not matter much.

But Diwali is still considered a key event for the stock market for the economic activity it generates and the data that follows it—which will give one an indication of what stock to keep and what to shed.

Diwali is marked by tremendous consumer spending. No other festival pushes thrifty Indians to splurge on consumer goods and durables as Diwali. Ahead of Diwali, companies ramp up production to meet the humungous demand. So, if the macroeconomic numbers which come ahead of Diwali are too good, that only means the companies have made bullish demand estimates for the season.

Another feature of Diwali is that companies come out with fresh product launches, some of which are critical to the future performance of a company and its allied segments. This year, vehicle-makers, white good firms and retailers have attracted the market attention on this count. A new segment, NBFCs, or non-banking financial companies, also got added to the festival beneficiaries list.

A savvy investor will skip the festival hype and wait for the post-Diwali quarterly numbers. If a company reports a sharp rise in its festive season numbers, that will indicate two things. First, its market share is intact and its product launches had been well-received. This would reflect in its future earnings as well. A successful product launch will help a company recover the research & development cost. It would also support the firm’s bottom line for a few years or quarters, depending on the product category.

On the contrary, if a product launch has bombed in the market, that will affect the company’s profit margins for at least three quarters. A few basis points of expansion or contraction in margins can impact the bottom line of company significantly. We have instances of how a glassware company’s stock got re-rated after its new product launch in a festive season and how a fast food company was de-rated after its same store sales numbers for the festival season came below street estimates.

While what matters for manufacturers is product launches, for a retailer, the same store sales numbers are critical to determine its short-term revenue stream and long-term earnings trajectory. If the same store sales grows in a festival season, it indicates the store’s location, relevance and inventory management are on the right track.

For NBFCs, what matters in a festival season is its credit growth. In the last one year, all NBFCs have been trying to make a mark in consumer finance. Some even came out with Apps to make borrowing easier. It will be interesting to know how far they could go in this season. If an NBFC cannot do well when the cost of funds is so low, it would raise questions on the firm’s business strategy. NBFCs are quoting at their highest ever valuations, and this festival season would decide whether they deserve those lofty valuations.

Let us now come to research reports and stock advice that would come around the new year. Investors may keep in mind that no asset class follows a calendar year because economic cycles don’t follow it. Business cycles can change in any time of the year. From 1981 to 2001, gold price did not change even ten per cent. Did real estate price start falling from January 1, 2012? So, the reports which will come around the new year should also be taken for what they are. Just keep them aside.

But a new year is important for an investor from another perspective. Most foreign countries follow a January-December financial year. Funds in these countries decide on allocations for emerging markets in the first few weeks of a calendar year. This can give an indication of the likely size of the fund flow in the new year.

The relative underperformance of the Indian market to other emerging markets started from the first quarter of 2017. Foreign funds are now focusing more on Indian debt instruments than equities. If a reduced foreign interest in Indian debt is seen, the impact of which could spill over to equities as well.

So, instead of guessing over what asset class or which company will do well when a calendar year changes, investors would do well to track the flows to the debt market.

rajivnagpal@mydigitalfc.com

(Rajiv Nagpal is consulting editor, Financial Chronicle)