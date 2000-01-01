Fund managers don’t have a crystal ball

Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer for equities and senior executive vice-president at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, has more than 15 years of equity research and investment experience to his credit.

At Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Upadhyaya is responsible for overall equity fund management and investment strategy. He oversees equity assets of over Rs 47,000 crore ($7.25 billion) as on March 2018 and manages funds such as Kotak Select Focus, Kotak Opportunities and Kotak Tax Saver fund.

He has been with Kotak AMC for more than five years now, having joined in August 2012. Before that he worked with DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund as senior vice president and fund manager and UTI Asset Management Company as executive vice-president and fund manager. At UTI Mutual Fund, where he spent five years, Upadhyaya managed UTI Opportunities Fund, UTI Wealth Builder Fund, UTI Top 100 Fund, UTI India Lifestyle Fund and UTI Spread Fund.

Prior to that he worked at Reliance Group as assistant vice-president from 2002 to 2006, delivering sectoral analyses of various business sectors of the Reliance Group.

Upadhyaya is a chartered financial analyst and has a degree in mechanical engineering. He also has a post graduate diploma in finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Investment strategy

Upadhyaya’s vast equity research experience as fund manager helps him in his equity investment strategy, especially in early trend spotting.

“Harsha favours growth companies trading at reasonable valuations. He looks for companies that have sustainable competitive advantages such as brand name, business capabilities, or market share that generates steady cash flows,” says Kaustubh Belapurkar, director, fund research, Morningstar India.

“He also pays a lot of attention to a stock's intrinsic value, valuations versus industry peers, and historical valuations,” says Belapurkar.

Some of his top picks, according to Morningstar, are Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, HPCL and Indraprastha Gas.

Upadhyaya has been quick at spotting opportunities in the mid-cap space. His picks like HPCL, JK Lakshmi Cement and Bajaj Finance yielded handsome returns for Kotak Select Focus Fund.