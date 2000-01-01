Focus shifts to banks again

Thinking up strategies at the start of a new series may appear an easy thing, but in reality, it is the most difficult task. The reason for this is that the moves of Nifty and large-cap stocks in the first three to four sessions are driven more by sentiment than technical positions. Traders with both long and short positions tend to keep their positions even if the moves go against them. They would hope that the tide would turn in their favour over the series.

This week, after one trading session, the market is closed for a holiday on May Day. So it would be better for traders to take positions on Wednesday so that events in the international market can also be taken care of.

As for strategies, we would, at this point of time, stay with our stand of bullish to neutral strategies. Traders can continue to have covered call strategy, but with hedges on the lower side, to take care of any strong southward movement.

While the state election results are still far away, it would be better to start preparing for the event, given that as we come closer to the date, option premiums, especially out-of-the-money premiums, increase, making it costlier to hedge.

Coming to the banking sector, after a phase of correction and relative under-performance, the Bank Nifty has done some catch up. This got a further fillip after the announcement of the Axis Bank quarterly results, which showed a major increase in provisions for non-performing assets. Despite the weak results, the stock moved up sharply. The provisions made by a bank and the stock price movement after the announcement are to be watched closely. Because banks are going to make aggressive provisions in this earnings season. So, if the stocks move up and gain weight even after the bad news, it is an indication that both bears and bulls have come to the conclusion that the worst have been built into the prices. Still, when the results come out, some bears will do short covering and some bulls do buying. On Friday, not only Axis Bank but also other PSU banks saw up-moves, but mostly from short covering.

There is high probability that over the next couple of sessions, both individual banks and Bank Nifty would trade with bullish bias. So, traders should look for the covered call option in the Bank Nifty. On days when large private and public sector banks open in green territory and stay that way for the first half hour of trading, even taking a long position on an intraday basis would be a possible trading strategy for traders who have high risk appetite. But this should have a strict stop loss, though given the fact that the bias is bullish traders may keep a deeper stop loss and if the trade is going in favour, may convert it to a positional trade.

rajivnagpal@mydigitalfc.com