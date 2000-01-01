Focus more on put options & remain hedged

From the way Nifty options, both call and put, carried time value before the budget day, it was clear that massive hedging was going on. But the Nifty’s moves on the budget day took most traders by surprise. Two things happened. Post-budget presentation, when the Nifty recovered from the intra-day losses, many hedges were taken off, assuming that all is well and whatever money can be salvaged from the put options should be saved.

But the market’s moves on Friday, which saw a gap-down opening followed by relentless decline, gave an unpleasant surprise to traders who had tried to save money by selling their protective put options in stocks and indices. The concept of hedging means that both the legs of a trade has to be closed together. Trading needs discipline and options even more. It becomes all the more important in a volatile market.

As for the Nifty strategy, the covered call strategy which we had been suggesting in this column would be in for mark-to-market losses. Take the loss and close the positions. If one wants to carry with the trade--which should be the strategy given that covered call strategies give above-average returns over a period--be ready to bear more mark-to-market losses. For, the Nifty is likely to shed more weight before seeing any consolidation.

The Nifty’s close with steep losses on Friday may be a pointer to more selling on Monday. Given the global backdrop, a gap-down opening is highly probable. Traders should watch what kind of gap get formed and if there is an attempt to fill that gap in the first one hour. If there is weakness across the sectors, especially in the Bank Nifty and

Nifty Mid-cap indices, take short positions on the Nifty and keep a stop loss of one percent from the price where it has been sold. Another strategy could be to buy at-the-money put options. The February series has a lot of time and any move southward would trigger further short covering in put options.

The banking index is mirroring the Nifty moves. In the Bank Nifty, too, traders can think of taking short positions, but in this case, the stop loss should be short and less than one percent. The reason is that some components of the Bank Nifty are consistent out-performers and they could lead the market up in case of short covering.

The IT stocks, after a minor profit booking-led corrective move, are again making an attempt to move up. Traders can look at the IT sector for taking long positions with covered call. But these trades should be closed the moment the market begins to recover. When the market performs, these stocks may come under profit-booking pressure.

rajivnagpal@mydigitalfc.com