Expectation of earnings upgrade is theoretical for now

A section of the Street is getting unnecessarily carried away by the potential of earnings upgrade for MNC consumer companies in the backdrop of Sebi mandating approval from majority of minority shareholders for royalty/brand payments to related party in excess of 2 per cent of consolidated turnover.

Interestingly, the Kotak panel on corporate governance had proposed 5 per cent as the ceiling ab­ove which shareholder appro­val would be requi­red but Sebi thought it fit to redu­ce the cap to 2 per cent. Also, setting the cap as a per cent of ‘consolida­ted turnover’ is an interes­ting take on the situation, whi­ch could allow the charge to exceed the 2 per cent cap on individual brands.

Nevertheless, expectation of earnings upgrade is likely theoretical for now as minority shareholders may not want to disturb st­atus quo and may happily approve the practice that has been prevalent so far and we don’t expect MNC parents to forego such income so easily even if minority shareholders reject such payment–there is po­ssibility of recovering such income through expense re-imbursements. On the positive side, however, this rule would make future arbitrary increases in royalty rates more difficult.

Sebi would soon put in place measures to implement several recommendations made by the Kotak panel. One of the most significant recommendations is to seek specific approval from minority shareholders for royalty/brand payments to related party that is in excess of 2 per cent of consolidated turnover. It is interesting to note that the committee had originally proposed 5 per cent as the limit beyond which such approval would be requ­i­r­ed but Sebi thought it fit to cut the limit to 2 per cent.

Notably, all multi-national FMCG firms’ royalty payments to their respective parent are in excess of 2 per cent as of now. There is no clarity, though, whet­her existing arrangements will need ratification from minority shareholders and no detail of implementation date is available yet.

Note that this specific approval is needed only for related party payments and hence not applicable for franchisees like Jubila­nt Foodworks (Dominos), Page (Jockey), Westlife D­evelopment(McDonalds).

Sebi’s cap as 2 per cent of ‘consolidated turnover’ is interesting as Sebi feels that it’s fair for such payments. Notably, pegging the per cent on ‘consolidated turnover’ puts a predominantly single-brand/ product firm like Colgate at relative disadvantage against multi-brand/ products one like HUL. To illustrate, if a multi-brand/ product company also sells products that are indigenously developed and on which royalty is not payab­le, it would allow the MNC parent to levy a royalty rate that is far higher than the 2 per cent cap that Sebi has in mind on brands that are licenced, and still be overall compliant with the 2 per cent of ‘consolidated turnover’ cap, in our view.

There is another criti­cal aspect (eg GSK-Hor­l­i­c­ks brand sale) that the pa­nel would have done we­ll to take care of. A mere announcement by GSK in end-March to do a strategic review of its Horlicks brand has caused a >10 per cent erosion in GSK Consumer India’s (GSK-CH) market cap as minority shareholders fear that GSK may sell the brand overseas and render GSK-CH defunct in the process, since 75 per cent of its turnover is from Horlicks.

Indian minority shareholders are now at GSK’s mercy to see if they would structure the sale, if any, in a way that some of the be­nefits there from also accrue to the Indian entity. We agree there were of co­urse legal agreements that would have been entered into when the brand was originally licenced to GSK-CH by GSK, but since both parties to the agreement are essentially GSK, we reckon that the terms of the agreement could have been drafted to mostly protect the parent’s interests.