Earnings-led volatility expected

The first week of July would have appeared as a good start for the equity market since the Nifty had closed the week with a gain of 78 points. But it wasn’t possible for traders to venture in because of high intra-week volatility. Except for Friday, when some mid-cap stocks showed gains, stocks in the mid- and small-cap space were under pressure all through the week.

At this point, the market would be interested to know how inflows into mutual fund schemes had fared June. The numbers would be out soon and would tell how retail investors have responded to the market correction. If the decline in inflows is less than 10 per cent, it would be a good sign, reflecting a mature investor approach—versus panicky— to the market moves. It would also signal that the Nifty will be bought into until a disruptive issue hits the market.

The domestic news flow was largely passive last week, but this week will see more interesting news with the start of the earnings season. For the last three months, the market had been punishing stocks which had failed it on earnings growth, and very likely this trend will continue in this season as well, with greater intensity. Stocks that don’t deliver can expect harsher punishment this time. Because though valuations have corrected from the highs of 2017, still the stocks are expensive compared to what they were two years back.

Also, the long-term average valuations of the mid-cap space show the stocks are expensive. So, over the next couple of weeks, we may see a greater degree of volatility in the mid-cap space than before and the stocks that see large selling may end up under-performing for a long time.

So, investors have to be cautious on the mid-cap space, and if a stock does not perform post-earnings for not matching expectations, it is better to move out it rather than getting stuck with it in the hope that things will improve one day.

International news flow broke weeks of suspense over trade war, and last week saw trade wars formally kicking off with the US tariff imposition on Chinese imports. The actual impact of this action would be known only when trade numbers are released after a lag of time.

But currency markets could probably indicate what is happening on the ground in terms of trade. So, keep an eye on the currency market moves. Also, keep tabs of oil prices for the next few days as there had been comments and counter-comments on oil prices by the US and Iran. One doesn’t know the extent of impact these statements would have on the speculative money put into the oil market. If that money reacts to the statements, then we might see a cooling off in crude prices. But if it doesn’t, the prices may be ramped up even higher.

Coming to Oscillator charts, most short-term indicators are again on the verge of giving buy signals. The only trouble is that in the last three months, whenever these oscillators have come close to giving a buy signal, we have seen a correction. So this time, too, we need more confirmation of these signals.

The average and the trigger lines on the daily moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) charts are placed very close to each other, as they get ready to give a buy signal. The only thing which goes in bulls’ favour is that this oscillator is placed on the equilibrium line and the buy signal, if confirmed, would have more strength.

The 14-day rate of change (ROC) is in the upper end of the equilibrium territory. The Nifty is placed right below its downward sloping trend line. An advance breakout signal is usually given by the relative strength indicator (RSI), but that has still not appeared, which means that this trend line might prove be more troublesome.

Coming to support and resistance levels, the Nifty needs to cross 10,860 points and then stay above this range for two to three trading sessions for it to gain some momentum. After that another strong resistance will come at 10,980, where profit-booking pressure would also emerge. The only good thing is the number of short positions in the system. These may come up for covering when the Nifty crosses its first resistance zone.

The first support level for the Nifty is at 10,661, below this the index may slip further and break the support of 10,440. But intra-day slippages do not matter much. Only if the Nifty closes below its support level with strong volumes would it become a problem for the bulls.

