DeMo, GST impact on inventory cycles yet to wane

India continues to have stable macro environment with low inflation and comfortable balance of payme­n­ts primarily due to low global crude prices. But rising crude prices and sharp increase in minimum support prices for rabi crops could potentially create inflationary conditions. The government has already blinked once to cut taxes on fuel in October to protect consu­mer from sharp increases in petrol and diesel prices. Any further sharp increase in international crude oil prices could test the government’s resolve of allowing free pricing in the oil & gas sector.

Our interaction with fir­ms suggests disruption in inventory cycles due to demonetisation and GST has still not normalised. Due to lack of clarity on input credit, suppliers are not getting paid, which has frozen the entire working capital cycle. Despite the headline GDP number showing some slo­w­down in the last quarter, we believe GDP has been substantially below trend since demonetisation.

Given limitations of GDP calculation, where the informal sector data is extrapolated based on formal sector data, we don’t believe it currently captures the exte­nt of slowdown that we observe on the ground when we meet different companies in the value chain.

PSU bank recapitalisati­on may allow banks to write off bad loans. But the major problem has stemmed not from the lack of availability of bank finance but from la­ck of appetite for new capex. We have yet to see a single company who claimed lack of bank finance as a hindr­ance to capacity expansion. The lack of appetite stems from multiple reasons incl­uding already excess capacity, over-leveraged balance sheet of large firms, having to pay market rates for natural resources. These issues will take some time to sort themselves out as part of the normal economic cycle as capacity use improves, balance sheet of over-leveraged firms are restructured and new players with cleaner balance sheets enter the market to build the next wa­ve of infrastructure assets.

Given the lack of earnings growth, the sharp run-up has made valuations expensive. Most sell side brokers continue to forecast hi­gh earnings growth and revise their estimates downw­ard due to lack of earnings delivery. The concern on va­luations is reflected in high cash levels held in our sche­mes. Despite near-term co­ncerns on valuations, we are optimistic on Indian equities over long-term. The economic cycle is close to bottoming out and may see a gradual recovery. We continue to advice caution and suggest investors planning to make lump sum allocation to stagger the same.

—Qauntum

Force Motors

The firm’s Q2 revenue came in at Rs 8.9 bil­lion (+5 p­er cent YoY, 5 per cent below estimates), impacted by lower volumes in the OEM segment (-8 per cent YoY). This was offset by growth in sub-contracting. Ebitda margin came in at 8.9 per cent (Rs 798 million, 6.3 per cent YoY), expanded by 89bps YoY, owing to cost control measures. APAT fell 14 per cent YoY to Rs 417 million, led by a fall in other income (50 per cent YoY to Rs 94 million) and a rise in depr­eciation (+21 per cent YoY). We anticipate a rec­o­very in earnings in H2, led by a pickup in the school bus segment. Although increasing EV adoption in the luxury car space is a threat to its power train assembling business, lack of infrastructure availability is a major challenge, and only 25 per cent of luxury cars can move to EV by 2025. We remain positive on the stock, based on the premise that FML continues as the sole supplier of power train components for Mercedes and BMW for a long period. It enables the firm to reap direct benefits from growing (and relatively under-penetrated) luxury car market in India.

We cut FY18/19/20E earnings in 6-18 per cent range, factoring in weak OEM volumes. We value FML on 20x P/E on Sept-19EPS, with a TP of Rs 4,876 (Rs 5,186 earlier) and maintain ‘buy’.

—HDFC Securities

HPCL

The Q2 result came below our expectation on the back of lower th­an expected profit from refinery segment, partially offset by higher marketing profits. Revenue increased 12.9 per cent YoY to Rs 475 billion, Ebitda grew 130 per cent YoY to Rs 29 billion while net profit increased 147 per cent to Rs 17.3 billion. This is mainly due to 15 per cent higher crude throughput to 4.6mmt and 6.7 per cent growth in sales volume and inventory gai­ns. Also GRM improved to $7.6 per barrel against $3.2 per barrel. We expect risi­ng crude price and increa­sed competition would ke­ep marketing margin und­er pressure. We are keepi­ng estimates and TP unch­anged at Rs 414 and maintain ‘hold’. Going forward, we expect marketing marg­in to stay under pressure due to higher crude price and competition fr­om private firms. —IDBI Capital

Shree Cement

The firm’s Ebitda fell 20 per cent YoY in Q2 de­spite 9 per cent/1 per cent YoY cement volume/NSR rise. This was driven by rising petcoke prices and higher diesel price, which led to unitary Ebitda declining 21 per cent YoY (on high base of last year) to Rs 1,107 per tonne. Contin­ued sharp decline in external power sales amid high fuel inflation, further contributed to the decline in total Ebitda. While we expect the firm to deliver 19 per cent Ebitda CAGR over the next two years and also fund its aggressive expansion thro­ugh internal accruals, its valuation remains extre­mely expensive at 22x/18x its FY18/19E Ebitda. We re-iterate ’sell’ with a TP of Rs 13,400. —Centrum