Demand buoyancy to drive price recovery

Our pan-India channel checks indicate that demand traction continues to remain healthy in April across most markets in India (barring the northern region). While sand issue continues to hit cement sales in Rajasthan, sand availability has been improving across Maharashtra, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. Average trade price (pan-India) rose 2 per cent MoM in April, led by 8 per cent rebound in West pricing and followed by 1-2 per cent MoM increase across central/eastern/southern regions. North prices fell 1 per cent MoM.

Realisations in north and south are down 2-3 per cent against FY18 average while it is up a modest 1-2 per cent in other markets. Thus, further price hikes are needed by the industry to offset the steady increase in fuel and diesel prices.

Our dealers’ interaction across 60 cities suggests cement offtake has been good in April across eastern, western and southern regions. Dealers indicated mixed trends in the central region. However, in north, demand has been poor owing to sand shortage in Rajasthan, and labour shortage for construction works in other parts of the region. With improvement in sand availability, cement sales has picked-up across Bihar, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu markets, on account of execution of pent-up projects.

The western region recorded highest trade price increase MoM (+8 per cent) in April: Cement trade prices fell 1 per cent MoM in north, while prices rose +1 per cent MoM in east, +2 per cent in each of central and southern regions. The west region pricing saw a sharp 8 per cent MoM recovery during April. Thus, pan-India average price rose 2 per cent MoM in April.

Among major states, only in Rajasthan (in north) price fell 2 per cent MoM. Trade prices in Maharashtra (west) surged 12 per cent MoM while it rose 4 per cent in each of Gujarat (in west), AP-Telangana and Karnataka (in south).

As the cement industry scarified price recovery during H2FY18 (amid rising cost pressure), April pricing is at dismal level against FY18 average. North and south realisations in April are down 3 per cent and 2 per cent YoY, respectively. But other markets are slightly better off – central pricing currently 1 per cent higher (against FY18), east and west pricing are 2 per cent higher. As the industry is witnessing continued fuel and diesel price inflation, further price hikes become imperative for manufacturers to sustain margins. Companies with large presence in Gujarat, UP, Chhattisgarh and the north-east region are in a sweet spot, as pricing in these markets is currently higher by 4-5 per cent against FY18.

We remain positive on the cement sector and expect the demand buoyancy to drive price recovery across markets. The industry should be able to mitigate the cost headwinds (rising coal and diesel prices). Our top ‘buy’s are UltraTech (strong volume growth visibility for next 2-3 years along with efficient cost structure), Star Cement (leadership presence in the lucrative N-E region, strong return ratios) and JK Cement (steady white business, improving grey profits, balance sheet deleveraging play).