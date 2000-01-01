Crude Oil unlikely to touch $90 at once

Supply worries were seen gripping the crude oil market last week. With Iran remaining a pain point, crude oil prices are expected to remain elevated in the short-term. But market wat­chers don’t anticipate prices touching $90 per barrel immediately.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading around $78.18 per barrel on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures touched $74.03 per barrel during the session that day. For WTI, it was the highest level since November 2014. Earlier in mid-May, Brent crude was seen touching $80 per barrel, the highest level since 2014.

The upside in crude oil prices was backed by the US sanctions on Iran. In May, when Brent crude touched $80 per barrel, the US had imposed sanctions on Iran. This time the US was seen toughening its stand against Iran and pressurising other countries, including China and India, to cut oil imports from the latter. The US is not willing to provide waivers for other nations in their trade with Iran unlike last time when it had imposed sanctions on that country.

“Iran produces around 3.8 million barrel per day in 2017 and exports 2.4-2.5 million barrel per day. Since April, exports have been falling and by June it stood at 1.9 million barrel per day. If Iran is moved out of the market completely, it could tighten the oil supply,” said Hitesh Jain, analyst, commodities, India Infoline.

Saudi Arabia, the largest producer of crude, and Russia are keen on increasing their production to fill the gap. Both Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-Opec countries have agreed to pump in an increased one million bpd into the market. But supply disruption in Libya, Venezuela and Canada remains a cause for worry.

In Libya, a power struggle between the official government and rebels has raised questions about the ability of the country to export as earlier. Political turmoil had shot up in eastern Libya and was seen disrupting operations at the oil ports of Hariga and Zueitina.

Canada too witnessed supply shortage of 350,000 billion per day as the Syncrude facility was expected to remain under repair through July. In case of Venezuela, output has been hampered due to insufficient investment. The country is suffering from sanctions from the US, which used to be one of its main buyers. Venezuela’s production was also down 28 per cent over the past 12 months.

“At present, the oil market is shrouded by uncertainties with regard to supply and hence there is lack of clarity on price directions. While Saudi Arabia, Russia and the US have the ability to fill the gap in supply caused by the sanctions on Iran, the market is going with the imponderables,” said Jain.

While it has toughened stand on Iran, the US government was seen easing it on Russia. The upcoming meeting between US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin will be of interest for the oil market as well. Market watchers expect Trump to ask Russia to increase production on the backdrop of Iran sanctions.

According to Jain, for the next two-three months, crude oil prices may remain elevated and Brent could trade between $75 per barrel and $80 per barrel. “However, I don’t expect prices to move towards $90 per barrel or $100 per barrel as a section of the market expects. Once the supply tightness eases, the market could fall back to $60-65 per barrel,” he said.

