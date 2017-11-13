Cotton demand-supply situation favourable for textile firms

In September, India’s market share in home textile exports to the US (sum of all products) declined 2 percentage points (ppt) year-on-year. But the year-to-date, market share in the dollar terms increased 2 ppt/1 ppt YoY to 50 per cent/41 per cent for cotton sheets and terry towels, driven by volume growth of 4 per cent/14 per cent, respectively.

Cotton price correction to Rs 107 per kg (from Rs 120 per kg in the past 8 months) is a positive for textile players, while the Indian rupee’s appreciation (4.8 per cent YTD) remains an overhang. Under the GST regime, duty drawback on cotton made-ups and cotton yarn has been reduced from 7.3 per cent/2.5 per cent to 2 per cent/1.2 per cent, respectively. The sharp volume growth for both terry towels and bed linen, along with India’s rising market share in the global home textile space, is a welcome relief for the space.

India’s YTD market share in total home textile exports to the US rose 1ppt YoY. In the same month, India’s market share in terry towels declined significantly by 6ppt YoY, while market share in cotton sheets increased 1ppt YoY in the dollar terms. While India’s cotton sheet market share (in dollar terms) came in at 49 per cent, an increase of 1ppt YoY (6ppt MoM rise), Chi­na and Pakistan’s market share declined 4ppt/1ppt to 16 per cent/15 per cent, respectively.

India’s share in the terry towels segment declined 6ppt YoY to 36 per cent. The market share stands at 41 per cent YTD (+1 ppt YoY). In the same month, China and Pakistan’s market sh­are rose 3ppt YoY each to 23 per cent/25 per cent, respectively.

India’s share in US imports of total home textiles stood at 34 per cent YTD. In the same m­onth, China and Pakistan’s market share remained flat YoY at 34 per cent/17 per cent, respectively. India’s YTD market share in cotton sheets and terry towels to the US increased (in dollar ter­ms), driven by volumes. India’s YTD exports of cotton sheets to the US increased 4.8 per cent YoY against 0.8 per cent increase in world cotton sheet exports to the US, led by a 4 per cent rise in volumes and a 0.8 per cent increase in realisations.

India’s YTD exports of terry towels to the US increased 7.5 per cent YoY against 6.8 per cent rise in world terry towel exports to the US, driven by a significant 13.7 per cent YoY rise in volum­es, partially offset by a 5.4 per ce­nt YoY decrease in realisations.

Meanwhile, world cotton demand-supply for 2017-18 appears favourable for textile manufacturers. The USDA projects a second year of global production growth for 2017-18. Global cotton consumption is expected to increase 3.6 per cent YoY to 25.6 million tonnes. Cotton inventory in China is expected to decline 18.5 per cent YoY as imports will be limited by quota. But the stock outside China is expected to rise, exerting downward pressure on prices. India’s cotton output is projected to grow 11.1 per cent YoY to 6.5 million tonnes in 2017-18. Domestic prices have corrected sharply since mid-Sep­tember to Rs 107 per kg after remaining at Rs 120 per kg over the past eight months (still higher than the 2015 average price of Rs 92 per kg), while yarn prices have come off highs of Rs 224 per kg in March to Rs 186 per kg. Reducti­on in the yarn-cotton price spre­ad in Q2 has impacted the margins of integrated textile players like Trident. But appreciation of the rupee continues to adversely impact the Indian advantage.