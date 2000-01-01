Consider margin of safety

Saravana Kumar is chief investment officer (equity and debt) at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management. He is a market veteran with around three decades of experience in investment management across segments like mutual funds, banking, insurance and portfolio management services. Kumar has been with LIC Mutual Fund for the last three years prior to which he was associated with private insurer Tata AIA Life Insurance as chief investment officer and senior vice-president for four years. His strong analytical ability, sound market judgment and firm understanding of risk and technology got him the ‘World Finance Award’ from the London Stock Exchange in March 2013 when his pension fund gave the best fund performance.

Kumar has also served ICICI Bank, as a head of treasury (global markets), SBI Mutual Fund and UTI Mutual Fund at senior fund management positions. He is an MBA in finance from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and BE in electronics and communication. He is also a CAIIB from the Indian Institute of Bankers and completed a management development programme (MDP) on financial markets at Merrill Lynch’s global head office, New York, in 2007. Saravana Kumar is a guest faculty at the Institute of Financial Management Research (IFMR).

Investment strategy

Kumar follows a strategy of “margin of safety of investments” where investment in equity shares are made in companies that exhibit strong corporate governance and management, scalability of business, Moat entry barrier for the sector, government policies and regulations and micro tax reforms. “After we have considered all these aspects, we look at equity valuations and put our money to work if the select stocks have an appreciation value.”

Kumar’s strategy continues to make good gains for his funds. For instance, around one-and-a-half year ago, the stocks of corporate lending-focused large public sector banks were trading too low at less than 1.5 times their book value while their private sector peers were trading at 3.5 to 4 times their book value. Investors were cautious about taking exposure to large public sector banks at that time.

But Kumar sensed an opportunity in making incremental investments in stocks of the corporate lending-focused public sector banks then. This decision has paid off in the last three-four months after the government announced plans to recapitalise public sector banks.

According to him, first time equity investors should start by investing through the mutual fund route.