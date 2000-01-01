A cold budget?

The Budget presentation is a super-event for the stock market. Or so we thought. It is also that time of the year when fortunes in individual stocks are made or busted, for a fortnight, at least. It is also the time investors are inundated with reports and analyses of sectors and companies that would gain or lose from the likely measures in the Union Budget. It is another matter that these projections are nothing more than statements of desires based on the analysts' wish lists.

Weeks before the budget is presented, long and short positions are created by traders in individual stocks in anticipation of sharp gains. Surprisingly, even institutional investors reset weightages of stocks and sectors in their funds ahead of a budget. Some hedge funds, too, look for short-term trading opportunities ahead of the budget day.

Rail stocks were hot property during budget times until the railway budget was merged with the Union Budget by the government last year. Until then, almost all railway related stocks—be it rail wagon manufacturers or those involved in laying lines or improving traffic management—would start moving up from New Year onwards. Soon after the rail budget presentation, which typically has grandiose announcements, these stocks would see a spike that last but a few days. Then they go into a gradual decline for the next many months, waiting for redemption in the next budget. But last year, no such moves were seen in railways stocks since no budget day build up could be made for the rail stocks.

This trend will gather more steam this year. Even the yo-yoing in most individual stocks should come to a near halt this year, as the whole character of the Union Budget will change this time. The structural changes taken place in the last one year will have a lasting impact on market moves not only on the day of budget but also through the year.

A major trigger for stock moves and speculations around a budget was the likely changes in indirect taxes. For the market, what mattered more was the tweaking and tinkering in duties and taxes than the fiscal numbers. For industry, its whole lobbying around the time budget was focused on getting duties reduced or raised, depending on its interest.

Now the whole function of indirect tax has been shifted to the GST Council. This council, which has been meeting every month since the GST rollout in July, decides the indirect tax rates. So, effectively, we have a monthly mini-budget presentation after every GST Council meet.

After this budget, probably, no company can claim it has been hurt or boosted by changes in excise duties. When that is not happening, there is no reason for a stock to react strongly either positively or negatively as it did in the past.

The budget’s relationship with taxation will now be limited to direct taxes. And direct tax rates have been declining over the last two decades, except in years when an additional cess had been levied. There is no reason to believe that either this year or the year ahead would see a reversal of this trend, though a little tinkering could be there. No government can now afford to increase the tax burden on either corporates or individuals.

A trend-setting global change has made it impossible for any prudent government to increase corporate tax rates for many years to come. The recent steep reduction in tax rates has placed the US in the lower quartile of taxation among peer countries. This means that India, being one of the biggest seekers of capital and investment, cannot afford to raise its corporate taxes either. So, investors can expect only positive surprises on direct taxes in the coming years.

With indirect and direct taxes not being major issues (with the exception of customs duties and items out of the GST list), investors and traders now have to focus on two things in the budget.

First is the broad fiscal condition, especially if the government is sticking to its deficit numbers, and second is the budget expenditure, especilly the focus areas of spending.

Coming to fiscal numbers, while the absolute numbers will be read out in the budget speech, investors can, from data released year round, make a reasonable guess if the government is going to achieve or miss its fiscal deficit target. Let’s take a recent case; in the last quarter of 2017, bond yields started to move up. By the last week of December, the yields on ten-year government paper spiked to a multi-year high after it emerged that the government has spent it targeted money and might borrow Rs 50,000 crore more. But by mid-January came the announcement that the government will borrow only Rs 20,000 crore. Within seconds of the announcement made on twitter, bond yields cooled down, the equity market changed the direction and over the next few trading sessions, stock indices formed new highs.

So, the criticl factor now for debt and equity markets is the broad fiscal numbers and projections for the year. These numbers would influence the bond market moves, which in turn would move the equity market. So, going forward, budget preparation for an investor or a trader doesn't end with fundamental and technical analyses. He now has to learn the bond market basic if not to be caught offgauard in the equity market.

The present government has largely de-linked reform measures from the budget. So going beyond industry and companies, the budget’s focus is bound to be on agriculture and rural/social sector spending. In the past, the market reaction to rural and agriculture spending used to be negative, as these were considered populist spending and a drain on resources, as very little of these reaches the intended beneficiaries and projects. But the scenario has now changed with initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer and Aadhaar linkage for delivery of schemes. If the money reaches the intended beneficiaries and projects with lower pilferage, that could push up rural demand. So, this time, all those who see rural spending as a negative, may have to take a fresh view. For, the budget is no longer for the corporates.

rajivnagal@mydigitalfc.com

(Rajiv Nagpal is consulting editor, Financial Chronicle)