A cloudy phase

The domestic market is on a roller-coaster ride as the Karnataka assembly polls outcome and disappointing earnings numbers, especially from public sector banks and core sector companies, are keeping investors on the tenterhook.

After reporting numbers in line with expectations in the early part of the earnings season, companies turned in a disappointing set of numbers later on.

PSU banks were hammered in the market after posting weak fourth quarter results and sharp jump in non-performing assets (NPAs).

Of the 14 public sector banks that have announced results, only two– Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank– have reported profits in the January-March quarter.

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), reported a net loss of Rs 7,718 crore. Punjab National Bank (PNB), the second largest public sector lender, posted even a bigger loss of Rs 13,417 crore for the quarter ended March 31, much higher than the cumulative loss of all banks a year back at Rs 8,975 crore.

Both SBI and PNB reported their biggest-ever quarterly losses, accounting for more than Rs 3.10 lakh crore worth of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as compared to over Rs 7.7 lakh crore for the 28 banks. The gross NPA also steadily rose, with the ratio reaching an average of 10.15 per cent of total loans for 28 banks.

Apart from banks, even players in the core sectors of the economy remained stressed, with Adani Power reporting a loss of Rs 650 crore, which was higher than analyst estimates. JSW Energy reported disappointing results for the quarter, with a net loss of Rs 62 crore on the back of a 5 per cent fall in revenues from lower power generation and blended realisations.

In fact, the first quarter of the current financial year has begun on a cautious note for the market, its biggest concern being a likely trade war set off by US President Donald Trump. The market is a bit jittery now, with no short-term solution being seen in geopolitical tensions.

Another big concern is the crude oil prices. Brent prices rose to a three-year high of $80 a barrel while WTI crude surged to $72/bbl last week. The main drivers of oil price seems to be concerns that Iran's oil output may decline due to re-imposition of sanctions by the US. Iran's oil output declined by 1 million barrels per day over two years after the EU imposed oil embargo in 2012.

The weakening rupee is yet another worry. The rupee has depreciated nearly 7 per cent this year. “Rising oil prices and depreciating rupee continued to weigh on overall market sentiments. Investors are turning cautious due to weak domestic macros, rise in US yield above 3 per cent and the Karnataka election outcome. The second phase of Q4 results was weaker than expected. Investor’s sentiment on mid & small cap dampened due to high valuation and lower-than-expected quarterly results. Continued outflow of foreign funds also had a key role in the current consolidation” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The bright spots of the current earnings season are consumer goods companies, automobiles and information technology companies, which have given good numbers. Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Lupin and Britannia reported better-than-expected numbers.

The consensus EPS growth estimate for Nifty companies for FY18 is between 9 per cent and 10 per cent and the estimate for FY19 is seen between 15 per cent and 20 per cent. Based on nine-month performance, the conservative Nifty earnings per share (EPS) estimate for FY18 is Rs 490-500. The EPS growth in FY19 could be 15 per cent i.e. around Rs 575. At 11,000 points, the Nifty’s price-to-earnings (P/E) stood at 22.4. At current level of around 10,200 the ratio is 21, according to experts.

With Q4 results coming in below estimates, FY19 estimates are likely to be downgraded. Decelerating macro trends like increase in bond yields, rising inflation, rupee depreciation and gap in current account deficit might impact market performance over the medium-term. This will lower the premium valuation of India, which is currently at a one-year forward premium of 18x, 20 per cent higher than the long-term average of 15x. Some respite can be expected if the Reserve Bank steps in to curb the steep fall in the rupee.

Devang Mehta, head–equity advisory, Centrum Wealth Management, said, “Market participants have been confused by the contradictory cues in the last couple of months. While boiling crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar equation are headwinds for the Indian economy, the demand scenario for automobiles, robust trends in the consumption growth from both rural and urban side are tailwinds. The earnings season has been in line with the expectations and management commentary has been positive at least in the consumption related sectors. We feel that FY19 will clearly be a year of picking and holding high quality businesses exhibiting robust growth prospects and earnings profile.”

According to analysts, India may underperform in the near-term even though the long-term view is still positive.

Most investors expect India's economic growth to gather momentum in FY19, albeit with widening macro stability risks like inflation, current account deficit and fiscal deficit. Near-term, they seem to be concerned about the sharp rise in global crude oil price, rupee depreciation and the government's fiscal health ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It has been observed that whenever there is uncertainty, especially outside the business, like trade war or political events, the equity market moved in a narrow range with a somewhat negative bias. In this scenario, analysts say, the best bet for investors is to look for companies which have reported a good set of numbers, as their numbers are likely to be sustained in FY19. Going by this, categories like consumer durables, fast moving consumer goods, and autos look like good choices. In addition, consumer discretionary like travel and aviation also look good for investment.

