Chana prices set to recover from 4-year lows

Efforts by the government to lift chana prices have not seen much success as the rates have fallen to four-and-half year low. However, the market expects some recovery in prices in the medium term.

Chana prices have been hit by two years of record high production and huge imports. As per the government estimates, the country is expected to witness 19 per cent higher production this year at 11.1 million tonnes against 9.3 million tonnes last year, due to higher acreage and good weather. Meanwhile, cheaper chana was being imported into the country increasing the overall stocks, said Ritesh Kumar Sahu, fundamental analyst – agri commodities, Angel Commodities Broking.

In the past 7 months, chana futures have fallen by more than 44 per cent as the market is concerned about the availability of high stocks. From Rs 6,288 per quintal in September 2017, prices declined to Rs 3,521 per quintal in April 2018. These prices were seen last in July 2013. Further, in the National Com­modities and Derivative Exchange (NCDEX), chana prices fell by 8.5 per cent or Rs 329 per quintal within two weeks in April.

The market has not been responding to the efforts taken by the government to arrest the downward slide in prices. Earlier, in December 2017, the government withdrew customs duty exemption on chana and imposed a 30 per cent duty to restrict cheap imports. This increase was not sufficient to plug imports and hence the government again hiked import duty to 40 per cent in February and then to 60 per cent in March 2018.

However, these initiatives did not have any effect. Chana exports were down 14 per cent in December, it fell 76 per cent in January and 93 per cent in February. On the other hand, during April-February, India imported about 9.72 lakh tonnes of chana, which was up by 4.6 per cent.

In March, chana prices made some recovery, but could not hold on the gains and in April they fell to four-and-half year low.

However, going ahead, the market expects some significant recovery as the government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) of chana to Rs 4,400 per quintal. Various state governments have started procuring chana at the minimum support price as prices are much below MSP. Madhya Pradesh has recently announced procurement of about 21 lakh tonnes of chana at MSP. It is also giving an incentive of Rs 100 per quintal. Chhattisgarh too has announced incentive of Rs 1,500 per quintal.

Meanwhile, the central government also has approved the procurement of chana at MSP by Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The seven per cent export incentive for chana under the merchandise export from India scheme (MEIS) for three months till June 20, 2018 too is expected to lift prices.

“Chana futures are now trading at more than four-and-half year lows mainly due to higher stocks coupled with heavy arrivals from the new season crop. Going forward, prices are expected to recover to Rs 3,750-4,000 per quintal in the medium term. Prices will receive support from increased procurement by the state governments and slowing of imports. Moreover, incentives for export will also support prices in the coming weeks,” said Sahu.

sangeethag@mydigitalfc.com