Bullish bias prevails

Another week, another new high by the Nifty and another assertion by the bulls! This time, it was the turn of the banking sector, languishing for long, to lead the rally. The market got an overwhelming surprise from the government for the sheer size of its recapitalisation package. By the highest estimates, the total amount required for the banking sector was around Rs 2.45 lakh crore and the government decision to pump in Rs 2.11 lakh crore through recap bonds, budegt support and market borrowing comes close to what was required to put the banks back on track. The move is expected to help the banks and the broader economy, since PSU banks, which till now has been dithering on cutting lending rates, would now be better placed to cut rates and push credit growth, hopefully help revive private sector capital expenditure cycle.

The earnings reason is turning out to be better than expected, at least so far. Neither FMCG nor auto companies have indicated any stress from GST implementation.

In the international market, the European Central Bank has indicated plans to reduce the bond buying programme from January. The ECB would be the second major central bank to announce its intention to put its money printing machines on a slow gear. We don’t know the pace of this move. If there is a steep cut in ECB’s bond buying programme, it could upset the equations in emerging market flows, and once again, the first sign of any change would come in the currency markets. So, there is a possibility that over the next few weeks, the correlation between any weakness in currency values and the equity market would increase, as happened in the early part of this month. Traders have to keep an eye on early morning currency market moves for clues to any sudden weakness in afternoon trade.

Macro numbers from the US continues to be good and the hopes over tax reform has got strengthened last week. The narrative for the short-term would be about the next Fed chairman; whoever it is, it will have an impact on the short-term movements of the US market and some emerging markets, especially on the ones seeing inflow into debt instruments, including India.

All the short-term oscillator charts are in the buy mode, as they inch up in positive territory. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) on the daily chart is ticking up in positive territory and macro formation on this chart is not as bad as it was during September’s correction.

The 12-day rate of change (ROC) is in positive territory, but the first signs of slowing momentum are visible on this. The other extreme short-term indicators are in the buy mode as they keep moving sideways in overbought territory. Most oscillator charts show signs of minor divergence, but given that most of the time this divergence has landed the Nifty in minor corrective moves, traders need to have trailing profit-booking points on all their positions, especially in their index positions.

Coming to short-term support and resistance levels for the Nifty, the trend line that had given it resistance will become the first support level. This trend line is placed at 10,151 points. If the index breaks below this level, the second support would come in the range of 9,980 to 10,040. Traders have to observe the market breadth; if it is sharply negative in the initial period of correction, then more weakness in the broader market can be expected. If the market breadth is sustained even when the Nifty is correcting, as happened last Friday, a shallow correction can be expected.

As the Nifty now moves in a new high, the resistance levels are determined by the slowdown in momentum. Going by the index’s recent moves, resistance levels are getting formed between 2 per cent and 3 per cent above the previous highs. The first resistance for the Nifty comes at 10,450 after which 10,600 would be a point where it may face selling pressure from profit booking.

rajivnagpal@mydigitalfc.com